Home / Cricket / News / Indian stars Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant spotted during Wimbledon 2025

Indian stars Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant spotted during Wimbledon 2025

The crossover of sports legends wasn't limited to Indian stars. Former England players Joe Root and James Anderson were also spotted nearby, with Root even greeting Roger Federer in the Royal Box.

Rishabh Pant, virat Kohli, Joe Root and Roger Federer at Wimbledon
Rishabh Pant, virat Kohli, Joe Root and Roger Federer at Wimbledon
Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Cricket met tennis in style at Wimbledon 2025, as several Indian cricket stars were seen soaking in the Centre Court action, adding star power to the stands. Among the most prominent was former India captain Virat Kohli, accompanied by wife and actress Anushka Sharma.   Kohli spotted at Centre Court
 
Kohli, who recently retired from Test cricket, was seen enjoying the high-octane tennis and shared his admiration for Novak Djokovic on Instagram. “What a match. It was business as usual for the gladiator,” he posted. Djokovic responded warmly, thanking Kohli for his support.   
Pant dressing up for Wimbledon  Joining Kohli at Centre Court was Rishabh Pant, India’s current vice-captain in Test cricket. Still on a high from his heroics in the recent England series, Pant looked relaxed as he watched the tennis drama unfold. 
  England stars also spotted watching Djokovic  The crossover of sports legends wasn’t limited to Indian stars. Former England players Joe Root and James Anderson were also spotted nearby, with Root even greeting Roger Federer in the Royal Box. Brian Lara, the West Indies legend, had made an appearance a day earlier.
With such icons from the cricketing world gracing the famed Centre Court, Wimbledon 2025 served as a celebration of sportsmanship beyond boundaries, uniting fans of both tennis and cricket.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

367 not out: When Mulder chose not to break great Brian Lara's Test record

RCB star Yash Dayal booked for alleged sexual misconduct in Ghaziabad

Sanjog Gupta named ICC's new CEO, to take charge with immediate effect

Sanjog Gupta appointed ICC CEO, to take charge with immediate effect

First in 58 years: Gill becomes 1st captain to win a Test in Birmingham

Topics :WimbledonIndia cricket teamTennis

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story