Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I Playing 11, live time (IST), live streaming

Zimbabwe will host India in the third and final T20I of the series at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday, with the visitors aiming to complete a 3-0 clean sweep after sealing the series with a commanding 90-run victory in the second match. Having already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead, India have dominated proceedings with a fearless brand of cricket, excelling in both batting and bowling.

The second T20I showcased India's depth as Ishan Kishan struck a scintillating 81 off 44 balls, while Tilak Varma remained unbeaten on 60 from just 29 deliveries to power the visitors to an imposing 219/5. The bowlers then backed up the batting effort with a clinical display to bundle Zimbabwe out well short of the target, completing a comprehensive 90-run triumph.

Young opener Vaibhav Suryavanshi has continued to impress with his explosive starts, while Mayank Yadav's express pace has unsettled Zimbabwe's batting lineup throughout the series. With Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma and Kishan all finding form, India possess a batting unit capable of posting another daunting total. For Zimbabwe, the final match represents an opportunity to restore some pride after two one-sided defeats. The hosts will hope their experienced campaigners can produce a stronger performance with both bat and ball and avoid a series whitewash in front of their home fans. A more disciplined bowling effort and improved application from the top order will be crucial if they are to challenge a confident Indian side.

ALSO READ: ZIM vs IND: All-round display helps India clinch series 2-0 with 90-run win Although the series result has already been decided, both teams will have plenty to play for. India will be eager to maintain their winning momentum with a perfect 3-0 finish, while Zimbabwe will be determined to sign off on a positive note by ending the visitors' unbeaten run. Zim vs IND 3rd T20I: Playing 11 Zimbabwe playing 11 (probable): Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani

India playing 11 (probable): Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav ZIM vs IND: Head-to-head in T20Is Matches played: 17 Zimbabwe won: 3 India won: 14 No result: 0 ZIM vs IND 3rd T20I: Full squads Zimbabwe squad: Sikandar Raza (captain), Tadiwanashe Marumani (wicketkeeper), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Wellington Masakadza, Milton Shumba, Tanaka Chivanga, Tafadzwa Tsiga. India squad: Shreyas Iyer (captain), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Suryansh Shedge, Yash Thakur, Prabhsimran Singh, Harsh Dubey.

Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I live toss time, telecast and streaming details When will the Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I be played? The third and final T20I between Zimbabwe and India will be played on Sunday, July 26. When will the toss for the Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I take place? The toss will take place at 4:00 pm IST. At what time will the Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I start? The match will begin at 4:30 pm IST. Where will the Zimbabwe vs India 3rd T20I be played? The match will be played at the Harare Sports Club, Harare.