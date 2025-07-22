Ben Stokes' recovery plan post two gruelling 10 over spells vs India

ALSO READ: Akash Deep ruled out of Manchester test against England, confirms Gill England are set to face India on Wednesday in the fourth Test of what has already become a fiercely competitive and high-quality series. Riding high after a dramatic win at Lord’s, the hosts head into the match with confidence and minimal changes to the XI. Speaking at a pre-match press conference on Tuesday, captain Ben Stokes confirmed that he is physically ready for another demanding five days, following two intense bowling spells that helped seal victory in the previous Test. He stressed that the team’s main focus would be on maintaining the same energy and intensity that earned them the win at Lord’s, and said the break between matches had proved essential in recharging both minds and bodies.

‘Recovery first, then back to business,’ says Stokes Reflecting on the physical toll of his 44 overs at Lord’s—including demanding nine- and 10-over spells—Stokes shared that rest was his highest priority over the past week. He said his post-match promise of getting straight into bed was no exaggeration, joking that it felt like he was in a long-distance relationship with his family due to the amount of time spent recovering at home. The England skipper described how important it was to listen to his body after such a heavy workload, but also confirmed that he’s ready to take on the same responsibility again if conditions demand it. He noted that during those long spells at Lord’s, he just felt “really good”—his rhythm was there and the ball was coming out nicely, which gave him the confidence to carry on, even though the wickets didn’t always reflect the effort.

Physical signs of progress and preparation Stokes admitted that such long spells weren’t always enjoyable in the moment but said the satisfaction came from doing everything possible to help the team win. He saw his ability to deliver them as a sign of how much physical progress he had made in recent months, crediting the training and preparation leading into the series. He admitted that the ability to bowl at high intensity without issues gave him confidence that his body could now withstand such pressure when needed. He added that much of the recovery between matches had been “sensible management” of workloads and allowing tired bowlers the time to fully regroup.