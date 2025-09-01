297% jump: ICC Women's World Cup 2025 prize pool hits record $13.88 mn

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced a record-breaking prize purse of USD 13.88 million for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup, making it the richest tournament in the history of the women’s game. The event, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2, will open with a face-off between the two host nations.

The staggering figure represents a 297 per cent jump from the previous edition in New Zealand in 2022, when the total pool stood at $3.5 million. Notably, this year’s prize pot even surpasses the $10 million offered at the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup in India in 2023, marking a symbolic shift in global cricket.

What the winners stand to gain The champions of the 13th edition will walk away with a record $4.48 million, more than triple the $1.32 million that Australia pocketed after clinching the title in 2022. In comparison, the winners of the men’s event last year earned $4 million. The runners-up will take home $2.24 million, nearly four times the $600,000 prize secured by England in 2022. Each semi-finalist will earn $1.12 million, a dramatic increase from the $300,000 handed out three years ago. Beyond the knockouts, incentives run deep. Each group-stage win will fetch $34,314. The teams finishing fifth and sixth will pocket $700,000 each, while the seventh and eighth-placed sides will earn $280,000 apiece. Every participating team is assured of at least $250,000, ensuring no side leaves empty-handed.

Driving equality in the game The ICC said the move reflects its strategy to build the women’s game into a global powerhouse, noting that it follows last year’s commitment to pay parity in prize distribution across men’s and women’s tournaments. ICC Chairman Jay Shah described the announcement as a defining milestone in the journey of women’s cricket. “This four-fold increase is a landmark moment for women’s cricket and reflects our commitment to its long-term growth. Our message is simple: women cricketers must know they will be treated on par with men if they choose this sport professionally,” he said.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 prize money Position / Stage Prize Money (USD) Increase vs 2022 Winners $4.48 million 239% (from $1.32 mn) Runners-up $2.24 million 273% (from $0.6 mn) Losing semi-finalists $1.12 million each 273% (from $0.3 mn) 5th & 6th place $700,000 each N/A 7th & 8th place $280,000 each N/A Group-stage win bonus $34,314 per win New incentive Participation fee $250,000 each team Guaranteed Total Prize Pool $13.88 million 297% (from $3.5 mn) He urged fans, media, and stakeholders to champion the women’s game, stressing that the “uplift underscores our ambition to deliver a world-class World Cup and inspire the next generation.”