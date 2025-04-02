Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Is 2027 ODI World Cup Kohli's swansong? Here's what he said on future plans

In response to a question regarding his next major goal during an RCB event, Kohli said, 'Try to win the next World Cup.'

Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the ODI cricket match of the ICC Champions Trophy between India and Bangladesh, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, in Dubai, UAE. (File Photo: PTI)
Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 1:35 PM IST
Virat Kohli intends to continue playing in the 50-over format and has stated his goal of winning the 2027 ODI World Cup. The 36-year-old batter, who has previously won multiple ICC trophies, revealed his future cricket plans at a recent event while speaking about his professional aspirations.
 
The 2011 ODI World Cup, the Champions Trophy triumphs in 2013 and 2025, and the 2024 T20 World Cup are all part of Kohli's impressive trophy collection. 
 
In response to a question regarding his next major goal during an RCB event, Kohli said, "Try to win the next World Cup." India are set to play the T20 World Cup next year, but Kohli has already announced his retirement from the shortest format of international cricket after winning the coveted trophy in the West Indies against South Africa.   
 
India advanced to the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup but were defeated by Australia. With 765 runs at an average of 95.62 in 11 games, Kohli's outstanding performance earned him the Player of the Tournament title.
 
Both captain Rohit Sharma and senior batter Virat Kohli may be able to continue their careers until the 2027 World Cup, thanks to India’s recent Champions Trophy success. By the time the tournament starts, Sharma will be forty years old.

Before the 2025 Indian Premier League, Kohli addressed rumours about his possible retirement. "Avoid being anxious. I have nothing to announce. Everything is good right now," he said at the RCB Innovation Lab conclave. "I still enjoy playing the game."
 
"It basically comes down to just the pure joy, enjoyment, competitive streak, and love for the game," he added, explaining why he continues to play. "And I will keep playing as long as that exists. I am not playing to achieve anything, as I have already stated."
  Catch all news related to Indian Premier League here 
 
First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 1:35 PM IST

