AFG vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Sri Lanka batting first

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live score: Sri Lanka made two changes in their XI, bringing Dimuth Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera in for Kusal Perera and Lahiru Kumar.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi. Photo: PTI

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 2:09 PM IST
In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan captain Hasmatullah Shahidi won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first at the MCA Stadium in Pune. With qualification for 2025 Champions Trophy on stake, both teams will look to outdo each other. Both teams have made changes in their Playing 11s. Sri Lanka made two changes in their XI, bringing Dimuth Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera in for Kusal Perera and Lahiru Kumar. Afghanistan have brought Fazalhaq Farooqi in place of Noor Ahmed in their Playing 11. Check Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka live full scorecard
Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11
Afghanistan Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.  
Sri Lanka Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka
Star Sports will live broadcast Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming AFG vs SL
Fans can watch the live stream of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | SL 4-0 after 1 Over

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | AFG Playing 11

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Two changes in Sri Lanka Playing 11

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | AFG wins toss

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | How Chameera gets into SL squad?

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Predicted XIs

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | SL 4-0 after 1 Over

Over Summary:  ; Sri Lanka 4-0 after 1 Over ; Dimuth Karunaratne  (2); Pathum Nissanka (2)
 
Mujeeb bowls the first over and concedes four singles.

Check Afghanistan and Sri Lanka live full scorecard

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | AFG Playing 11

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Two changes in Sri Lanka Playing 11

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka
 

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | AFG wins toss

Afghanistan win the toss and elect to bowl first

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | How Chameera gets into SL squad?

Excerpts from Sri Lanka Assistant Coach Naveed Nawaz pre-match press conference

[Reporter]
 
We've today received news of an urgent replacement in the team. Dushmantha Chameera is stepping in due to Lahiru Kumara's injury. Could you provide some insight into this situation? As there's widespread anticipation regarding the details. With Chameera's arrival scheduled for tomorrow, is it safe to assume that he will be in the playing lineup for tomorrow's game?
 
[Naveed Nawaz]
 
Yes, Lahiru Kumara encountered an issue during his bowling practice yesterday, as he experienced discomfort in the quadriceps muscle of his left leg. This condition made it challenging for him to continue bowling. A subsequent scan conducted yesterday evening revealed a tear in the muscle. For him to return to playing cricket, a rehabilitation process spanning approximately three weeks is necessary. Given this extended recovery timeline, he won't be able to participate in the ongoing tournament. Hence, the decision was made to bring in Dushmantha as his replacement.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE | Predicted XIs

Afghanistan Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Noor Ahmad.

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka
 

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE

Sri Lanka: Kusal Mendis (c), Kusal Perera, Pathum Nissanka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Dilshan Madushanka, Dushan Hemantha, Chamika Karunaratne.

Afghanistan: Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman and Naveen ul Haq.

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup match. The match is crucial for both the teams as their hopes for semfinal qualification is still intact.
