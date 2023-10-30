AFG vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Sri Lanka batting first

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan captain Hasmatullah Shahidi won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first at the MCA Stadium in Pune. With qualification for 2025 Champions Trophy on stake, both teams will look to outdo each other. Both teams have made changes in their Playing 11s. Sri Lanka made two changes in their XI, bringing Dimuth Karunaratne and Dushmantha Chameera in for Kusal Perera and Lahiru Kumar. Afghanistan have brought Fazalhaq Farooqi in place of Noor Ahmed in their Playing 11. Check Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka live full scorecard Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11 Afghanistan Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi. Sri Lanka Playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka. Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Afghanistan's Rohit Sharma and Sri Lanka's Jos Buttler will take place at 1:30 PM IST. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Star Sports will live broadcast Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming AFG vs SL Fans can watch the live stream of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar. Stay tuned for AFG vs SL live score and match updates...