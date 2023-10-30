close
Heatmap

AFG vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Live score: With qualification for 2025 Champions Trophy on stake, both teams will look to outdo each other.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi. Photo: PTI

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2023 | 12:31 PM IST
Listen to This Article

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan will lock horns with Sri Lanka at the MCA Stadium in Pune. With qualification for 2025 Champions Trophy on stake, both teams will look to outdo each other. Both the teams are expected to make changes in their Playing 11s with pacers likely to take centre stage in today's match in Pune. Check Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka live full scorecard

Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11

Afghanistan Playing 11 Probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad/Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Sri Lanka Playing 11 Probable: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara/Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Afghanistan's Rohit Sharma and Sri Lanka's Jos Buttler will take place at 1:30 PM IST. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

Star Sports will live broadcast Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.


ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming AFG vs SL

Fans can watch the live stream of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for AFG vs SL live score and match updates...

First Published: Oct 30 2023 | 12:31 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon