AFG vs SL LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan will lock horns with Sri Lanka at the MCA Stadium in Pune. With qualification for 2025 Champions Trophy on stake, both teams will look to outdo each other. Both the teams are expected to make changes in their Playing 11s with pacers likely to take centre stage in today's match in Pune. Check Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka live full scorecard

Cricket World Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11

Afghanistan Playing 11 Probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad/Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Sri Lanka Playing 11 Probable: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c & wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara/Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka.



ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka

Star Sports will live broadcast Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming AFG vs SL

Fans can watch the live stream of Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for AFG vs SL live score and match updates...