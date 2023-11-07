Champions Trophy 2025: Race for qualification heats up in World Cup 2023





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 latest news updates here The race for the qualification to the Champions Trophy 2025 sped after Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, November 6. With this win, the Tigers earned two crucial points and moved to the seventh position in the points table even after they had equal points (4 from 8 matches) as Sri Lanka. It was because of their better net run rate than the Lankan Lions. This also meant Afghanistan have qualified for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Who can qualify directly for the Champions Trophy?

With the ICC not notifying officially before and it only coming to the fore during this World Cup, the qualification scenario for the Champions Trophy 2025 states that the teams finishing in the top eight along with the hosts would directly qualify. However, if the hosts finish outside of the top eight, then the top seven teams would get direct qualification along with the hosts.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Who are the hosts of the Champions Trophy 2025?

The ICC awarded the hosting rights of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 to Pakistan in 2021. The Champions Trophy, the second biggest 50-over tournament after the World Cup, was last played in 2017 in which Pakistan lifted the cup, beating India in the final.

Qualification scenarios of all the teams for the Champions Trophy 2025

Hosts Pakistan, India, South Africa, Australia, Afghanistan and New Zealand have qualified for the event after 38 matches in the ICC World Cup 2023. These teams have earned eight or more points and are guaranteed to finish in the top eight of the tournament as among the remaining four teams, only the Netherlands, if they win both their matches, can get to 8 points. However, since their net run rate is very bad at -1.398, it will be very hard for them to overtake any of the three teams (Afghanistan, Pakistan and New Zealand) currently at eight points.





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here Rest, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and England could only get to six points at maximum.

Here are the scenarios of the remaining four teams to finish in the top eight

Bangladesh- Beat Australia

If Bangladesh beat Australia, they will get to six points and their net run rate will also be better than the rest and will hence finish in the top eight. If they lose to Australia, then they will have to hope for Sri Lanka’s loss against New Zealand and either England or the Netherlands to lose both their matches.

The Netherlands- Beat England and India

If the Dutch can win both their matches, they could finish in the top eight. However, if they win even one, they can still finish in the top eight given that Bangladesh and Sri Lanka lose their last matches and England drop one of their last two games.

Sri Lanka- Beat New Zealand and hope Bangladesh and Netherlands lose





Check ICC cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal and final schedule here For Sri Lanka to finish in the top eight they would not only have to beat New Zealand but also hope that Bangladesh lose to Australia and the Netherlands drop one of their games. If they win and Bangladesh also win their last game and the Netherlands go on to win their last two games, Sri Lanka would not finish in the top eight because of a worse net run rate than Bangladesh, even though both the teams would have the same points.

England- Win both of their last matches by good margins

Even just winning their last two matches against the Netherlands and Pakistan wouldn’t be enough as their net is the worst among all teams. Hence, England would now have to win both their matches and hope that Sri Lanka and Bangladesh lose their last matches. If not, at least one between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh lose their matches, England win both their matches and the Netherlands also lose to India. This is the only way the English could finish in the top eight.

How realistic are India’s chances of participating in the Champions Trophy?

India last played in Pakistan during the 2008 Asia Cup. Since then, 26/11 has happened, and the relations between the two nations went sour. India have not travelled to Pakistan ever for an ICC event. The 2025 Champions Trophy could be the first such instance. However, since India did not travel to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup, it could demand that the Champions Trophy be moved out of Pakistan as well.

The sports and Youth affairs minister of India, who has also been a BCCI president in the past had said in 2021 that the Home Ministry of India will decide whether the team will travel to Pakistan. He said, "When international championships take place, many aspects are kept in mind. Several countries had pulled out after reaching there because the situation isn't normal there,"

"When the time will come, the Indian government and the Home Ministry will take a decision. During the international championships, all the factors are looked upon,” Thakur had added.