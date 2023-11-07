Home / Cricket / News / Here's why Ganguly was not timed out despite coming to crease after 6 mins

Here's why Ganguly was not timed out despite coming to crease after 6 mins

Former captain Sourav Ganguly was involved in a situation when he could have become the first player in the history of cricket to be given timed-out for being late for batting.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Timed-out in Cricket World Cup 2023 reminds of Sourav Ganguly nearly evaded getting timeout during 2007 Cape Town test as South Africa Graeme Smith didn't appeal after 6 minutes of delay.

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2023 | 9:29 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

With Angelo Mathews becoming the first player in the history of cricket to be adjudged timed-out, the memories of Sourav Ganguly not given out despite coming to the crease after 6 minutes came to foray. 

During India's tour of South Africa in 2007, former captain Sourav Ganguly was involved in a situation when he could have become the first player in the history of cricket to be given timed-out for being late for batting. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


Here's what the incident was like during the India vs South Africa Test:

During the second innings in the 2007 Cape Town Test, India lost both openers by the second ball of the second over. Sachin Tendulkar was slotted next to bat at number 4 but was not allowed to do so due to his time off the field a day earlier when the Proteas were batting. With Jaffer getting out at 10:43 AM, the fourth umpire informed the Indian dressing room that Sachin couldn't bat till 10:48 AM. After Tendulkar, VVS Laxman was slotted to bat, but he was in the shower; this forced Sourav Ganguly to change and come to the crease quickly. However, the prince of Kolkata took six minutes to get ready.

 
According to the laws of cricket, Graeme Smith, who was leading South Africa then, had all the rights to appeal. But the Proteas captain opted not to do so, even umpire Daryl Harper explained the whole scenario to him.


However, the captain of the opposing team has the discretion to request the umpire to overlook the 'timed out' rule if they believe there are valid grounds for the batsman's delay.

Also Read

World Cup, Mathews timed out: Umpire explains whole incident & timeout rule

Mathews timed-out to Kohli's wide: Top 5 controversies in World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: A first in 146 yrs in intl cricket, batter out timed-out

World Cup 2023: Angelo Mathews replaces Pathirana in Sri Lanka's squad

ICC World Cup: Mathews set to replace injured Pathirana in Sri Lanka squad

Mathews timed-out to Kohli's wide: Top 5 controversies in World Cup 2023

World Cup, Mathews timed out: Umpire explains whole incident & timeout rule

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs AFG Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup 2023: A first in 146 yrs in intl cricket, batter out timed-out

Wasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICC World CupAngelo MathewsIndia vs South AfricaSaurav GangulyIndia cricket teamICC ODI World Cup 2023cricket world cupSri Lanka cricket teamCricket

First Published: Nov 07 2023 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

CM Baghel using hawala transactions for Assembly elections: Smriti Irani

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot files nomination for Rajasthan elections 2023

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

Wasim Akram pitches for India vs Rest of world match; check teams here

India News

'Odd-even' scheme back in Delhi from Nov 13 to Nov 20 to curb pollution

SC asks for national model for girls' toilets in govt-aided schools

Economy News

Govt could discard proposed DESH Bill, amend SEZ Act: Details here

Oil at $110 could prompt RBI to hike interest rate again: Morgan Stanley

Next Story