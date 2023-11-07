Mathews timed-out to Kohli's wide: Top 5 controversies in World Cup 2023

The 2023 Cricket World Cup has seen a lot of controversies, with the biggest and latest being Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews becoming the first cricketer in the history of international cricket to be dismissed ‘timed-out’. But that is not the only controversy that has come to the fore so far. Here’s a look at the top five major controversies in this World Cup.

Angelo Mathews timed-out

The umpire gave out Sri Lanka’s Angelo Mathews for being late to face a ball after the fall of a wicket. According to the playing conditions of the World Cup, which supersede the laws of cricket, the next batter, after the fall of a wicket , must be ready to face the ball within two minutes. Mathews, who came after the fall of Sadeera Samarawickerama’s wicket in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Monday, November 6.

With Mathews taking more than three minutes to face his first ball, he had to be sent back to the pavilion following the appeal. It was the first time in international cricket, men's or women's, that a batter was dismissed according to the "timed out" law.

The wide not called during Virat Kohli’s century

Virat Kohli hit his first century of this World Cup against Bangladesh. While reaching the century, Kohli needed three runs to get to his 100 and India needed two runs to win the match.

Bangladesh spinner Nasum Ahmed fired one on the leg side . Kohli retracted from his original stance as the ball went through Kohli's pad to the keeper. Virat looked furious as it seemed to many that the bowler deliberately bowled down the leg side to deny him his 48th century.

However, the umpire, Richard Kettleborough, did not call it wide and Kohli eventually reached his century with a six, meaning that the wide call became irrelevant, but it created a furore on the internet with people siding with and criticising the umpire.

The DRS call in the Pakistan vs South Africa match

In a thrilling encounter in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa defeated Pakistan by just one wicket at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The match was crucial for Pakistan as a win there could have made their way to the semi-final a bit easier in retrospect, given that they beat New Zealand in their next match and now face England in the final match. However, due to the net-run rate, only a win would not be enough for them to reach the semi-final.

Chasing 271 to win, the Proteas were reduced to 260/9, needing 11 runs to win with only one wicket in hand when Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi were at the crease. Having got Ngidi with brilliant caught and bowled, Rauf struck Shamsi on the pads and appealed instantly. It looked out to the naked eye but the umpire called it not out and Shamsi survived. Pakistan reviewed the call and it turned out to be the umpire’s call on hitting wickets, meaning that had the umpire given it out, Pakistan would have won the match.

The entire social media was filled with content about the match and even celebrities like Ayushman Khurana and form India international Harbhajan Singh tweeted that DRS took the game away from Pakistan. However, Pakistan captain Babar Azam said that DRS had nothing to do with their loss.

"DRS could go in your favour and against you as well. It is part and parcel of the game. Some decisions have been in our favour while some went against us. We will look to play the remaining games well and see where we finish in the end," Babar had said in the post-match press conference.

Light Show the dumbest idea: Glenn Maxwell

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell criticised the idea of a light show during the drinks break in which all the floodlights go out with players in the middle and a light show begins with various lights put on the ground and high-octane music tuned to their rhythm.

He even gave an example of how horrible he felt under those lights. “I think we just lost a wicket and the Perth Stadium lights went nuts and I was at the other end. It took me ages to get my eyes to go again and I felt like I had a headache. So, I just try to cover up as much as I possibly can and ignore it but it's a horrible, horrible idea. Great for the fans, horrible for the players,” said Maxwell.

Mickey Arthur’s Dil-Dil comments

Mickey Arthur, Pakistan team’s Director of Cricket said that he was befuddled by the lack of support that Pakistan received during the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC World Cup 2023 held at Ahmedabad. Speaking after the match, Arthur even said that it looked more like a BCCI event than an ICC one.

"Look, I'd be lying if I said it didn't,” Arthur told the media when he was asked if it seemed like it was not like an ICC event. “It didn't seem like an ICC event to be brutally honest. It seemed like a bilateral series; it seemed like a BCCI event. I didn't hear 'Dil Dil Pakistan' coming through the microphones too often tonight,” the former coach turned team director added after Pakistan were thrashed by 7 wickets by India.