ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli requests friends not to ask for match tickets

A day ahead of the start of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli made a request on his social media account concerning match tickets.

He asked his friends not to request him for One Day International (ODI) World Cup tickets and urged them to enjoy the games from their homes.

Kohli took to Instagram and posted a story that read: "As we approach the World Cup, I would humbly like to let all my friends know not to request me for tickets at all throughout the tournament. Please enjoy from your homes."

The Indian cricket team will compete in nine venues across the country, starting with their clash against Australia in Chennai on 8 October, and will play their last group match against the Netherlands in Bengaluru. The most anticipated match — India vs Pakistan — will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on October 15.

Defending champion England will face New Zealand in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 5 October.