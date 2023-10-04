Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / ICC names Sachin Tendulkar as Global Ambassador for ODI World Cup 2023

ICC names Sachin Tendulkar as Global Ambassador for ODI World Cup 2023

Sachin Tendulkar is set to walk out with the trophy ahead of the opener between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad

BS Web Team New Delhi
Photo: Reuters

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 12:01 PM IST
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday named legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar as the 'Global Ambassador' for the Cricket World Cup 2023, which begins tomorrow in Ahmedabad.

Sachin, who has participated in a record six 50-over World Cups, will unveil the World Cup trophy before the inaugural match between England and New Zealand, thereby officially opening the tournament.

"From being a ball boy in 1987 to representing the country in six editions, World Cups have always held a special place in my heart. Winning the World Cup in 2011 is the proudest moment of my cricketing journey," Tendulkar said.

"With so many special teams and players set to compete fiercely in the World Cup here in India, I am eagerly looking forward to this fantastic tournament. Marquee events like the World Cup sow the seeds of dreams in young minds. I hope this edition too inspires young girls and boys to take up sports and represent their countries at the highest level," he added.

The largest Cricket World Cup ever will also feature an eclectic group of ICC ambassadors, including West Indies legend Vivian Richards, South Africa's AB de Villiers, England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, Australia's Aaron Finch, Sri Lanka's spin wizard Muttiah Muralitharan, New Zealand's Ross Taylor, India's Suresh Raina and former captain Mithali Raj, as well as Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez.

Claire Furlong, ICC General Manager for Marketing and Communications, said, "It's a real honour to have Sachin as our Global Ambassador as we celebrate the one-day game and prepare for what we know will be the largest Men's Cricket World Cup ever.

"He is joined by nine other legends of the game who will bring fans closer to the action, and we can't wait for it all to begin," Furlong added.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence on October 5, with defending champions England facing off against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A total of 48 matches will be played across 10 venues, concluding with the final on November 19 in the world's largest cricket stadium.

First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 12:00 PM IST

