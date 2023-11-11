Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs NED Playing 11, live match time, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs NED Playing 11, live match time, streaming

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Netherlands Playing 11: It would be hard to see the Indian team making any changes in their playing 11 and disturbing the winning momentum

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Netherlands Playing 11. Photo: X

3 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 11:56 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

India will take on the Netherlands at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday, November 11 in what is going to be the final league stage match of this tournament. India would not be looking to make any changes to their playing 11 and disturb the winning team which has not dropped even a single game in this tournament. The Netherlands on the other hand, might make some changes which include, bringing back Vikramjit Singh at the top of the batting order. 

The Dutch have all to play for as a win here could get them direct entry into the Champions Trophy 2025. India will look to carry forward their winning streak into the semi-final as well. 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


India vs Netherlands playing 11
 
India Probable Playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Netherlands Probable Playing 11

Wesley Barresi, Max O'Dowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards (c&wk), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merve, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
 
India vs Netherlands head-to-head

India and the Netherlands have come up against each other in two ODIs and both the matches as expected have been won by the Indian team. Both the matches were played in the World Cup. The first one was played in 2003 and the second in 2011. 

Total matches played: 2
India won: 2
Netherlands won: 00
No result: 00
Tied- 00

IND vs NED Head to Head in ICC World Cup

IND won- 2
NED won- 0
NR- 0

IND vs NED ODIs: Squads of both team

India Squad for ODI World Cup

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur

Netherlands Squad for World Cup

Wesley Barresi, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Scott Edwards(w/c), Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Roelof van der Merwe, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Saqib Zulfiqar, Vikramjit Singh, Shariz Ahmad, Noah Croes

India vs Netherlands ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the India vs Netherlands World Cup match take place?

India vs Netherlands  World Cup match will take place on Sunday, November 11, 2023. 

What is the venue of the IND vs NED World Cup match?

The India vs Netherlands  World Cup match will be played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka. 

When will the India vs Netherlands World Cup match live toss take place as per  Indian Standard Time (IST)?

India vs Netherlands live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the India vs Netherlands World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between India and Netherlands will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the India vs Netherlands World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the India vs Netherlands World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the IND vs NED World Cup match in  India for free?

Hotstar will livestream the India vs Netherlands World Cup match in India for free.

Also Read

India vs Australia ODIs full schedule, live match time, squads, streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs NED Playing 11, toss result, streaming detail

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

NED vs BAN Highlights, Cricket World Cup 2023: Dutch tame Tigers at Eden

SA vs NED Highlights, World Cup: Proteas double Dutched, history created

Sri Lanka sports minister says ICC suspension of cricket board illegal

Teammates have advised Pakistan skipper Babar Azam not to step down

ENG vs PAK Highlights, World Cup 2023: England win, enter Champions Trophy

Jay Shah expresses happiness as ICC CWC welcomes one-millionth fan

ICC suspends Sri Lanka Cricket with immediate effect for govt interference

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023India cricket teamNetherlandscricket world cupICC World CupHotstarStar SportsBS Web ReportsBengalurucricket broadcastsports broadcasting

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 11:56 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story