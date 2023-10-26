Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11: Pakistan made two changes in their Playing 11

New Delhi
Pakistan vs South Africa

Last Updated : Oct 27 2023 | 1:52 PM IST
In Match 26 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday (October 27). Babar Azam-led Pakistan are in huge trouble and the only way out for them is to win the game against South Africa at Chepauk. Under fire, Pakistan have always been able to perform above expectations, and in World Cups, they have had the better of South Africa more often than not. Thus they would take this match as the best suited to revive their fortunes. The Proteas on the other hand would be looking to continue their good run where they have lost only one game and that too against the Netherlands. 
Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs South Africa playing 11
Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here Pakistan Playing 11: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan/ Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf/ Mohammed Wasim Jnr, 
South Africa Playing 11: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf.
Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here Pakistan vs South Africa head-to-head
Pakistan and South Africa have come up against each other in 82 ODIs. The Proteas have dominated the Pakistanis as they have a 51-30 win-loss record in their favour. In the World Cups, the two teams have collided five times and South Africa have an edge here too as they lead the battle 3-2. 
Total matches played: 82
Pakistan won: 30
South Africa won: 51
No result: 01
Tied- 00
Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here PAK vs SA ODIs: Squads of both team
Pakistan Squad for ODI World Cup
Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz
South Africa Squad for World Cup
Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi Check full scorecard of the Pakistan vs South Africa match here
Pakistan vs South Africa ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details
When will the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match take place?
Pakistan vs South Africa  World Cup match will take place on Friday, October 27, 2023. 
What is the venue of the PAK vs SA World Cup match?
Pakistan vs South Africa  World Cup match will be played at the  MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. 
When will the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match live toss take place as per  Indian Standard Time (IST)?
Pakistan vs South Africa live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.
What is the match timing of the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?
The World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa will begin at 2:00 PM IST.
Which TV channels will live telecast the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match?
Star Sports will live broadcast the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match in India.
How to watch the live streaming of the PAK vs SA World Cup match in  India for free?
Hotstar will livestream the Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup match in India for free.

1:52 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa FULL SCORECARD

Check Pakistan vs South Africa full scorecard

1:50 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE SCORE

Check Pakistan vs South Africa live score and match updates here

1:39 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11 live updates | South Africa Playing 11

South Africa (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi

1:39 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11 live updates | Pakistan playing 11

Pakistan (Playing XI): Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

1:34 PM

ricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11 live updates | Pak batting first

Babar wins the toss and elects to bat first.

1:29 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11 live updates | Toss coming up

Pakistan vs South Africa live toss is moments away. Stay tuned.

1:27 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11 live updates | Probable XIs

Pakistan Playing 11 Probable: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf. 
 
South Africa Playing 11 Probable: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks/ Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams/ Tabraiz Shamsi

1:25 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11 live updates | Squads of both the teams

Squads:
South Africa Squad: Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lizaad Williams, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.
 
Pakistan Squad: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Fakhar Zaman, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz

1:12 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11 live updates | Shadab on must-win game today

[Reporter:]
 
So how confident are you about Pakistan's win – because Pakistan still has a chance to go into the semi’s if they win all four matches – because the next match is against South Africa and other tough matches. Because we have fallen down many times before this and come out successfully.
 
[Shadab Khan:]
 
See, like I said earlier, we know how to come out of such situations. And there are miracles in our belief. We have full faith in our team. Our team was playing well before the World Cup. We didn't play well in the World Cup. It's not always the case that we, as a team, did not play well. There are bad days, but I think we will start our winning streak from tomorrow. And, we hope to start our winning streak from tomorrow.

12:57 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11 live updates | Shadab Khan on Pak's performance

Excerpts from Shadab Khan's pre-match press conference

[Reporter:]
 
The position of the team at the moment, an assessment has been made that the team is not as bad as it has played and the results are showing. Do you think Pakistan has underperformed?
 
[Shadab Khan:]
 
Yes completely. I think we have underperformed, in all three matches. We haven’t underperformed this way before. We know that we are not playing good cricket. But our team has bounced back from this situation before and hopefully, we will come out of this situation.

12:30 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11 live updates | Proteas wary of Pak challenge

Bavuma said South Africa must remain focussed irrespective of the opponent's standing. "I think that humbles us as a team, and it really gets us to just pull ourselves back and make sure that we still focus on playing good cricket," he said.
 
The Proteas captain, however, took some pleasure in how his team has gone about its business in the World Cup so far. "Five games ago, we weren't probably seen as the favourites, but now, there's a lot more positivity around the Proteas and the South African team. But, yeah, I think the old, cliched way, we're trying to take it day by day and keep enjoying our processes and the journey," he said.

12:19 PM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11 live updates | Predicted XIs

Pakistan (likely) Playing 11: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq/Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.

South Africa (likely) Playing 11: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi/Lizaad Williams.

11:56 AM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11 live updates

There is a light rain in Chennai now. But the forecast for the day looks good, according to accuweather.com.



11:37 AM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11 live updates

Excerpts from Temba Bavuma's pre-match presentation
 
[Reporter:]
 
Just how are you feeling and how frustrated was it for you to sort of miss those two games?
 
[Temba Bavuma:]
 
Feeling a lot better, thank you. Do feel close to normal physically. Yeah, obviously as a player you want to be playing, it was frustrating. There wasn't really much I could do from their point of view. But I think comfort in the fact that Aiden came in as the leader and he did a very good job. Reza as well with the opportunities that he is given. He did what you'd expect from a replacement player. So, I guess from that, there was comfort. Yeah, I'm feeling a lot better.

11:29 AM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11 live updates

Excerpts from Temba Bavuma's pre-match presentation

[Reporter:]
 
Will there be any changes in the side to suit the conditions?
 
[Temba Bavuma:]
 
Yeah, definitely. We haven't finalised the team yet. We haven't seen the wicket yet. It's still under covers, but definitely you can expect for Shamsi to come into play.

11:19 AM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11 live updates

Pakistan are expected to bring Mohammad Nawaz as third spinner in the Playing 11. However, it is still not clear whether he has recovered from injury or not.
Pakistan's Mohammad Nawaz celebrates the dismissal of India's Hardik Pandya during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 Group 2 match between India and Pakistan, at Melbourne Cricket Ground, in Melbourne on Sunday.

10:55 AM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11 live updates

Tabraiz Shamsi is expected to play today's match against Pakistan as Bavuma hinted on the eve of the match. Bavuma said in the pre-match conference that Chennai wicket could support spinners.
Tabraiz Shamsi | Photo: Twitter

10:30 AM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11 live updates

Temba Bavuma concedes South Africa will be tempted to bat second against Pakistan on sluggish Chepauk pitch

South Africa will be tempted to field first against Pakistan in their World Cup clash here on Friday, conceded captain Temba Bavuma after the Proteas piled up two of the highest totals in the competition while batting first in their recent outings.
 
South Africa scored 399/7 against England and 382/5 against Bangladesh to record big wins by more than 100 runs in their two-game stint in Mumbai, making the most of the batting-friendly surface.
 
With their only loss in five games coming while batting second, South Africa would be tempted to chase if they win toss in Chennai knowing how conducive batting conditions were here during Afghanistan's eight-wicket win over Pakistan.
 
"I watched the Afghanistan game with Pakistan and it seemed to get a lot better batting under light. So, I guess there's that temptation from a batting point of view at least," Bavuma told the media here on Thursday.
 
"There's obviously us needing to consider the fact that we've had a lot of success of late batting first. So fortunately for me, I don't have to make that decision right now. But, I think we know somewhere along the line in the tournament we'll have to bat second," he added.
 
"The conversations that we've had as batters is to find ways as to how we can still follow that same process that we follow when we're batting first," Bavuma added.
South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma

10:16 AM

Cricket World Cup 2023 | Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11 live updates

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup. Both the teams are expected to make significant changes in their Playing 11s.
Quinton de KockICC ODI World Cup 2023Pakistan cricket teamSouth Africa cricket teamcricket world cupICC World CupBabar Azam

First Published: Oct 26 2023 | 6:57 PM IST

