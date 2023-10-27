PAK vs SA Highlights World Cup 2023: Proteas beat Pakistan by one wicket





Earlier in the day, Pakistan were bowled out for 270 in 46.4 overs as Shamsi took 4/60 for South Africa and Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel hit fifties for the Pakistani side.



Babar won the toss and decided to bat first. Pakistan made two changes in their playing 11 as Mohammad Nawaz came in for Usama Mir while Mohammad Wasim Jnr replaced Hasan Ali. In the Proteas playing 11, there were three changes as well with Kagiso Rabda, Reeza Hendricks, and Lizaad Williams making way for Lungi Ngidi, Temba Bavuma, and Shamsi respectively.

Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

South Africa Playing 11: Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi

Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Pakistan's Babar Azam and South Africa's Temba Bavuma fell in favour of the former who decided to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Pakistan vs South Africa

Star Sports will live broadcast Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming PAK vs SA

Fans can watch the live stream of Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

