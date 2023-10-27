close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

PAK vs SA Highlights World Cup 2023: Proteas beat Pakistan by one wicket

Pakistan vs South Africa Highlights, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: In the first thriller of the World Cup, Proteas defeated Babar Azam led Pakistan by 1 wicket and moved to number one in points table

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
South Africa cricket team beat Pakistan in a thriller in Chennai. Photo: X

Pakistan vs South Africa live score and match updates

In a thrilling encounter in the  ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa defeated Pakistan by just one wicket at the M A Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and moved to the number one spot in the points table. Chasing 271 to win, the Proteas were helped by Aiden Markram's 90. However, they were reduced to 260/9, needing 11 runs to win with only one wicket in hand when Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi held their nerves to see their team through. For Pakistan, pacer Shaheen Afridi picked 3/45 and tried his best to get his team to victory. However, one LBW decision did not go in their favour and it quite literally summed up their day.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan were bowled out for 270 in 46.4 overs as Shamsi took 4/60 for South Africa and Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel hit fifties for the Pakistani side.

Babar won the toss and decided to bat first. Pakistan made two changes in their playing 11 as Mohammad Nawaz came in for Usama Mir while Mohammad Wasim Jnr replaced Hasan Ali. In the Proteas playing 11, there were three changes as well with Kagiso Rabda, Reeza Hendricks, and Lizaad Williams making way for Lungi Ngidi, Temba Bavuma, and Shamsi respectively.
 
Cricket World Cup 2023: Pakistan vs South Africa Playing 11

Pakistan Playing 11: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan(w), Saud Shakeel, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Haris Rauf

South Africa Playing 11:  Quinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi


Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Pakistan's Babar Azam and South Africa's Temba Bavuma fell in favour of the former who decided to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Pakistan vs South Africa

Star Sports will live broadcast Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.


ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming PAK vs SA

Fans can watch the live stream of Pakistan vs South Africa Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for PAK vs SA live score and match updates...

No article available in this category.

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Quinton de Kock ICC ODI World Cup 2023 ICC World Cup cricket world cup Pakistan cricket team South Africa cricket team Tabraiz Shamsi Babar Azam Aiden Markram Shadab Khan Kagiso Rabada Lungi Ngidi cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Star Sports Hotstar Rassie van der Dussen David Miller BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 27 2023 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon