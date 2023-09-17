CWC 2023: Harry Brook replaces injured Jason Roy in England's final Squad

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB)’s Men’s panel of selectors confirmed Harry Brook’s comeback into the England squad for the ODI World Cup 2023. Not named in the provisional squad released on August 16, Brook was included in the finalised World Cup squad of England announced on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

England Men’s National Selector, Luke Wright, while announcing the final 15 said, “We have selected a squad we are confident can go to India and win the World Cup. We are blessed with an incredibly strong group of white-ball players, which was underlined by the performances in the series win against a very good New Zealand team.”

Recently, England came back from a loss in the first ODI against New Zealand to seal the four-match series with three comprehensive wins. Though Brook’s performance wasn’t noteworthy while opening the innings or batting in the middle order, his outrageous showing in the Hundred and the subsequent T20 internationals against New Zealand seemed to have worked in the 24-year-old’s favour. Brook has replaced the injured Jason Roy in the side.

“The strength of the group has meant that we have had to make some tough decisions on world-class players, with Jason Roy missing out and Harry Brook coming into the squad,” Wright said on Roy’s omission.

Roy, who has hit two centuries from six ODIs in 2023, did not participate in the New Zealand series due to back spasms and could be added to the squad that takes on Ireland later this week.

The final date for squad changes for the World Cup is 28 September.

England Squad for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023:

Jos Buttler (Lancashire – captain)

Moeen Ali (Warwickshire)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

David Willey (Northamptonshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)