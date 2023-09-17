Is England's Gus Atkinson the best surprise pick for ODI World Cup 2023?

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up
Asia Cup 2023: BCCI reveals India squad; Tilak gets call-up, Chahal dropped
England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ
IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season
India to Pakistan: All you need to know about all 6 teams in Asia Cup 2023
CWC 2023: Harry Brook replaces injured Jason Roy in England's final Squad
IND vs AUS ODIs: Smith, Starc, Maxwell return to Australia 18-man squad
Axar Patel ruled out of Asia Cup final, doubtful starter for World Cup 2023
Pakistan quick to miss entire World Cup due to shoulder injury: Reports
Doubts over Naseem Shah's fitness for Pakistan's initial World Cup games