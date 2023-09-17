close
Sensex (0.47%)
67838.63 + 319.63
Nifty (0.44%)
20192.35 + 89.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.51%)
5865.90 + 29.65
Nifty Midcap (0.28%)
40829.90 + 113.85
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
46231.50 + 230.65
Heatmap

Is England's Gus Atkinson the best surprise pick for ODI World Cup 2023?

Atkinson bowls with simple action does not have a faltering follow-through and delivers a deadly bouncer, just like Jofra Archer did for England in the 2019 World Cup

Gus Atkinson of England has been named in England squad for ODI World Cup 2023. Photo: X

Gus Atkinson of England has been named in England squad for ODI World Cup 2023. Photo: X

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
7 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2023 | 8:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Also Read

India Asia Cup squad 2023: Iyer, KL return; Tilak gets maiden call-up

Asia Cup 2023: BCCI reveals India squad; Tilak gets call-up, Chahal dropped

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

IPL 2023 Group B analysis: How do the teams shape up for the new season

India to Pakistan: All you need to know about all 6 teams in Asia Cup 2023

CWC 2023: Harry Brook replaces injured Jason Roy in England's final Squad

IND vs AUS ODIs: Smith, Starc, Maxwell return to Australia 18-man squad

Axar Patel ruled out of Asia Cup final, doubtful starter for World Cup 2023

Pakistan quick to miss entire World Cup due to shoulder injury: Reports

Doubts over Naseem Shah's fitness for Pakistan's initial World Cup games

Topics : England cricket team ICC ODI World Cup 2023 cricket world cup BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 17 2023 | 8:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodaySovereign Gold BondGold - Silver PriceNokia G42 5G Phone LaunchedApple iPhone 15 Series Pre-OrderDelhi Weather UpdateNipah Virus UpdateAsia Cup 2023 Points Table

Companies News

Ashok Leyland, UP govt sign MoU to set up greenfield bus plant in stateTotalEnergies in talks to invest in Adani Green's projects: Report

Election News

Chhattisgarh elections: Delhi CM Kejriwal to visit Chhattisgarh on Sept 16BRS leaders to meet on Friday to discuss special Parliamentary session

India News

Aditya L1 successfully undergoes fourth earth-bound manoeuvre: ISROWe are not going back to licence raj, says FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Economy News

Banks receive GST notices for use of brand name by branches, subsidiariesIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon