Explained: IND vs NZ semis marred by pitch controversy in World Cup 2023

The reports emerged that the Indian team management had sought a 'slow pitch' for India vs New Zealand semifinal in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2023 | 5:47 PM IST
In the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the India vs New Zealand semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai has been marred by controversy over the Mumbai pitch.

According to an ESPNcricinfo wicket, India vs New Zealand was to be played on a fresh pitch, but the groundsmen changed the 22 yards leading up to the semifinal. 

The reports emerged that the Indian cricket team management had sought a 'slow pitch' for the game.

The report further states that the semi-final was supposed to be played on the central strip (Pitch 7) in Mumbai. However, the groundsmen changed it to Pitch 6, which has already hosted two matches (South Africa vs England and India vs Sri Lanka).

"The change represents a late deviation from the pitch allocation devised before the World Cup. 6-8-6-8-7 was the planned rotation at Wankhede. 6-8-6-8 has been used so far," stated the ESPNcricinfo report.

What do the ICC Playing conditions say?

According to the ICC's Playing Conditions for the 2023 World Cup, the 'ground authority' is "responsible for the pitch's selection and preparation " before any match. In this case, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA). The ICC also have an independent pitch consultant, Andy Atkinson, who works alongside local groundstaff.

So what is the fuss about over the pitch?

According to a The Daily Mail report, ICC's independent pitch consultant, Atkinson, has become frustrated by changes to pre-agreed plans throughout the World Cup. The reports also stated Atkinson (in a leaked email) the pitch for the final in Ahmedabad on November 19 "will be the first ever ICC World Cup final to have a pitch which has been specifically chosen and prepared to their stipulation at the request of the team management and/or the hierarchy of the home nation board."

What ICC has to say over the pitch controversy?

After the first semi-final began, the ICC released a statement saying the change was not unusual. "Changes to planned pitch rotations are common towards the end of an event of this length, and has already happened a couple of times. This change was made on the recommendation of the venue curator in conjunction with our host. The ICC independent pitch consultant was apprised of the change and has no reason to believe the pitch won't play well."

Pat Cummins take on recent pitch controversy

"Yeah, I saw that (the report)... obviously ICC have an independent pitch curator who manages that so I'm sure they are all over making sure it's fair for both teams," Cummins said ahead of their semifinal against South Africa at Eden Gardens.

"So far this tournament that we've played on, I've not seen any issue."

First Published: Nov 15 2023 | 5:47 PM IST

