IND vs NZ LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Semis Updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST

India eye a berth in the final of ICC ODI World Cup 2023 when Rohit Sharma's men take on New Zealand in the first semifinal at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, today. The 2019 Manchester heartbreak might be lingering in the corner of the hosts' minds as an irritant. The Kiwis also had the measure of India in the ICC WTC Final in 2021, if one needs more attestation of the Kiwis' grip over the latter in global events. India expected not to change their Playing 11, while New Zealand might bring a pace bowling all-rounder in their Playing 11. James Neesham or Kyle Jamieson might get a place in their Playing 11 today vs India.

Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs New Zealand Playing 11

India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

New Zealand Playing 11 probable: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Kane Williamson, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c&wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman/James Neesham, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson.



Cricket World Cup 2023, Semifinal India vs New Zealand LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and New Zealand's Kane Williamson will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs New Zealand semifinal

Star Sports will live broadcast India vs New Zealand semifinal match on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs NZ semifinal

Fans can watch the live stream of India vs New Zealand semifinal match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for IND vs NZ semifinal live score and match updates...