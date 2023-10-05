Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad
LiveNew Update

England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2023: Fans can watch the live stream of England vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

BS Web Team New Delhi
Star Sports will live broadcast England vs New Zealand World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 5 2023 | 1:31 PM IST
In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, England will lock horns with New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, formerly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. The hard-hitting England batters would look to bring their aggressive cricket onto the field, while New Zealand will dearly miss the services of their two experienced players, Kane Williamson and Tim Southee. In the absence of Williamson, Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis.

Key Events

1:31 PM

England vs New Zealand LIVE | Toss up next

1:31 PM

England vs New Zealand LIVE | Andrew Flintoff’s brilliant speech

1:28 PM

England vs New Zealand LIVE | Barmy Army have reached the NaMo Stadium

1:25 PM

England vs New Zealand LIVE | This is where it ended the last time

1:22 PM

England vs New Zealand LIVE | All in readiness for the big game

1:16 PM

England vs New Zealand LIVE | Three Lions' Playing XI prediction

1:15 PM

England vs New Zealand LIVE | Watch BCCI giving free tickets for female fans

1:15 PM

England vs New Zealand Live | Crowd building in Ahmedabad

1:02 PM

England vs New Zealand LIVE | Kiwis' Playing XI prediction

12:53 PM

England vs New Zealand LIVE | Ahmedabad weather updates

12:42 PM

Cricket World Cup LIVE | Preview - England eye fiery start vs injury-hit New Zealand

12:36 PM

England vs New Zealand LIVE | The cricket extravaganza begins in Ahmedabad

1:31 PM

England vs New Zealand LIVE | Toss up next

 
The captains are in the middle as Tom Latham and Jos Buttler exchange team sheets. 
 

1:31 PM

England vs New Zealand LIVE | Andrew Flintoff’s brilliant speech

 
On an unrelated note, this speech by Andrew Flintoff, just a day ahead of England’s first ODI World Cup match is a goosebumps. 
 

1:28 PM

England vs New Zealand LIVE | Barmy Army have reached the NaMo Stadium

 
English Cricket’s biggest fan club, the Barmy Army have made it to Motera and they are mesmerised by the size of the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad. 
 

1:25 PM

England vs New Zealand LIVE | This is where it ended the last time

 
The last time New Zealand and England were up against each other in a World Cup game, this is what happened

 

1:22 PM

England vs New Zealand LIVE | All in readiness for the big game

 
All the captains met yesterday for a group photograph and we are all in readiness for the big game to begin. 

#CWC23 | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/ivQ0lsT9mp
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 4, 2023

1:16 PM

England vs New Zealand LIVE | Three Lions' Playing XI prediction

England Playing Probale XI: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c,wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
 

1:15 PM

England vs New Zealand LIVE | Watch BCCI giving free tickets for female fans

After Indian government passed a historic women's reservation bill in parliament and to mark the success of women in society BCCI has provided around 35 thousand free tickets to female fans.

Watch the video below for details.



1:15 PM

England vs New Zealand Live | Crowd building in Ahmedabad

 
The crowd is building outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Nearly 30,000-40,000 women have been provided free tickets by the ruling party’s members in the state in celebration of the passage of the women’s reservation bill. 
 

1:02 PM

England vs New Zealand LIVE | Kiwis' Playing XI prediction

New Zealand Probable XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c,wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham/Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

12:53 PM

England vs New Zealand LIVE | Ahmedabad weather updates

The live teleast has started by the official broadcasters. The sun is shining brightly at the Narendra Modi Stadium. England players are already arrived at the stadium and warming up with a game of football.

12:42 PM

Cricket World Cup LIVE | Preview - England eye fiery start vs injury-hit New Zealand

A golden generation of England cricketers who have transformed the white ball format template forever will begin their 50-over World Cup title defence against an injury-battered New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final here on Thursday.
 
England are an ageing side alright, but few will dare to bet their green bills against Jos Buttler's outfit to add a third World Cup to their shelf in four years, as they are also the current T20 World Cup holders.

Click here to read full article

12:36 PM

England vs New Zealand LIVE | The cricket extravaganza begins in Ahmedabad

Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The world cup is finally here and 2019's finalists will kick-start the showpiece event. 

Stay tuned for all the live updates related to England vs New Zealand match.
Cricket World Cup 2023

First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 12:29 PM IST

