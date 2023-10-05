Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, England will lock horns with New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, formerly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. The hard-hitting England batters would look to bring their aggressive cricket onto the field, while New Zealand will dearly miss the services of their two experienced players, Kane Williamson and Tim Southee. In the absence of Williamson, Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis.
Cricket World Cup 2023: England vs New Zealand Playing 11
England Playing 11 probable: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes/Harry Brook, Jos Buttler (c,wk), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
New Zealand Playing 11 probable: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c,wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham/Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here
England vs New Zealand LIVE TOSS; The coin flip between England's Jos Buttler and New Zealand's Tom Latham will take place at 1:30 PM IST.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast England vs New Zealand
England vs New Zealand Live | Crowd building in Ahmedabad
The crowd is building outside the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Nearly 30,000-40,000 women have been provided free tickets by the ruling party’s members in the state in celebration of the passage of the women’s reservation bill.
1:02 PM
England vs New Zealand LIVE | Kiwis' Playing XI prediction
New Zealand Probable XI: Devon Conway, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c,wk), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham/Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson
12:53 PM
England vs New Zealand LIVE | Ahmedabad weather updates
The live teleast has started by the official broadcasters. The sun is shining brightly at the Narendra Modi Stadium. England players are already arrived at the stadium and warming up with a game of football.
12:42 PM
Cricket World Cup LIVE | Preview - England eye fiery start vs injury-hit New Zealand
A golden generation of England cricketers who have transformed the white ball format template forever will begin their 50-over World Cup title defence against an injury-battered New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final here on Thursday.
England are an ageing side alright, but few will dare to bet their green bills against Jos Buttler's outfit to add a third World Cup to their shelf in four years, as they are also the current T20 World Cup holders.