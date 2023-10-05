Cricket World Cup LIVE SCORE, ENG vs NZ: Toss at 1:30 PM today in Ahmedabad
England vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE, ICC World Cup 2023: Fans can watch the live stream of England vs New Zealand Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
BS Web Team New Delhi
In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, England will lock horns with New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium, formerly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. The hard-hitting England batters would look to bring their aggressive cricket onto the field, while New Zealand will dearly miss the services of their two experienced players, Kane Williamson and Tim Southee. In the absence of Williamson, Tom Latham will lead the Kiwis....Read More
No article available in this category.
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 ICC World Cup cricket world cup England cricket team England vs New Zealand New Zealand cricket team Ben Stokes Jos Buttler Adil Rashid Mark Wood Liam Livingstone Jonny Bairstow cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Tom Latham Kane Williamson Tim Southee Matt Henry Trent Boult Ish Sodhi Mitchell Santner
First Published: Oct 5 2023 | 12:29 PM IST