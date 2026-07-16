ICC ODI World Cup 2027 format explained: Super 7, three-stage competition

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has introduced a major overhaul to the format of the 2027 Men's ODI World Cup, promising a more competitive tournament with greater significance attached to every match.

The tournament, which will be hosted by South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia, will continue to feature 14 teams, but the competition will now follow a three-stage structure before reaching the semi-finals.

The ICC believes the revised format will "enhance consequence, competitiveness and context" by reducing meaningless matches and ensuring teams remain under pressure throughout the tournament.

Here is how the new ODI World Cup format will work:

Round 1: Lowest-ranked teams face early battle Unlike previous editions where all teams entered the tournament together, the 2027 World Cup will begin with a preliminary stage. The three lowest-ranked qualified teams, placed 12th, 13th and 14th, will compete against each other. Only one team from this mini competition will survive and advance to the next round, while the other two teams will be eliminated before the main tournament begins. ALSO READ: England vs India 2nd ODI Playing 11, live time (IST), Cardiff Stadium stats This format ensures that the stronger-ranked teams enter the competition at the next stage while giving emerging nations a chance to fight their way into the main draw.

Round 2: Twelve teams divided into two groups The winner from the opening round will join the remaining 11 qualified teams, creating a 12-team second stage. These 12 teams will be divided into: Group A — six teams Group B — six teams Teams will compete in a league format within their respective groups. However, qualification will not be limited to only the top two teams. The top three teams from each group will advance, along with the best-performing fourth-placed team across both groups. This will create a seven-team Super 7 stage.

Super 7: The new decisive phase The ICC has replaced the previously planned Super Six stage with a Super 7 round. The seven remaining teams will enter another competitive phase, where every match could influence their route to the knockout stages. At the end of the Super 7 stage: The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals.

The semi-final winners will progress to the final. This means teams will need consistency across multiple phases rather than relying on a strong start or a favourable group stage. Why has ICC introduced the Super 7 format?