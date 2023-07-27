IND vs PAK 2023: Changes in ODI World Cup schedule on cards - Jay Shah

Three full board members have written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) for a change in schedule of their matches in the ODI World Cup in India, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Thursday.

The World Cup starts on October 5.

Speaking after a meeting with the associations hosting World Cup games, Shah said the issue of scheduling will be sorted in the next three-four days.

"Three members have written to the ICC for a schedule change. Only the date and timings will be changed, venues will not be changed. If there is a six day gap between games, we are trying to reduce it to 4-5 days. Picture will be clear in three-four days. Changes will happen in consultation with the ICC," Shah said.

It was reported earlier that the much awaited India versus Pakistan schedule could be rescheduled as October 15 happens to be the opening day of Navratri celebrations in the city and security officials will be already working overtime.

A change in schedule of one game is likely to have a domino effect on the overall schedule.

There was talk about shifting the game to October 14 but already two games have been scheduled on the day and there can't be a triple header on a single date.

Asked about the rescheduling of the big ticket World Cup game between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad on October 15, Shah, without referring to the marquee clash, said: "As I have said before, few member boards have written to the ICC and decision will be taken soon."



Asked if there are any security concerns for the high profile game, Shah said: "Security is not an issue at all."



He also did not specify the name of the ICC full members who have requested for a schedule change.

Both the BCCI and ICC had announced the World Cup schedule last month and more changes are likely to cause problems for the fans.

India open their campaign against Australia on October 8. A total of 48 games will be played across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19.

Focus on hygiene at World Cup venues, free water for fans



====================================



BCCI consulted a leading advisory firm over the changes that need to be made at World Cup venues to make it a pleasant experience for the fans, who often complain of lack of basic facilities at stadiums around the country.

The concerned host associations were given presentation on enhancing fan experience at the chosen venues.

"We are focusing on housekeeping, clean toilets, and overall hygiene. There will be a pre World Cup project and a post World Cup project covering all stadiums," said Shah.

"There will be work done on signage around the stadiums. A lot of stadiums are connected with metro. We will encourage fans to use that to reach the venues," he added.

Shah also said that BCC will work with the ICC to provide free water to the fans at all venues.

"We have taken a big decision on providing free water to fans. We will discuss it with our ICC partners. Free water will be provided in a bottle or a glass," Shah said.

A joint announcement from BCCI and ICC on the ticket sales for the tournament will be made next week, added Shah.