ODI WC: IND vs PAK match likely to be rescheduled over security concerns

Security agencies had advised against holding a high-profile match like India vs Pakistan during Navratri

BS Web Team New Delhi
Several media outlets reported that India vs Pakistan World Cup game could be preponed by a day i.e. October 14.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2023 | 10:49 AM IST
The highly anticipated India vs Pakistan game on October 15 during ICC ODI World Cup 2023 at Narendra Modi Stadium could be rescheduled due to security concerns. 

According to a report in the Indian Express, security agencies, it is learned, have asked the BCCI to change the dates of the high-octane clash given that it coincides with the first day of Navratri, a holiday celebrated with widespread participation at garba evenings throughout Gujarat. 

The report, quoting a BCCI official, further stated that security agencies had advised against holding a high-profile match like India vs Pakistan during Navratri. This could stretch security officials considering thousands of travelling fans are expected to arrive in Ahmedabad for the clash.

Meanwhile, other media outlets reported that India vs Pakistan World Cup game could be preponed by a day to October 14. 

Amid this, Jay Shah has asked all state associations hosting ODI World Cup matches to join the meeting on July 27.

Nightmare for Traveling fans

If the India vs Pakistan fixture is rescheduled, fans will face a logistical nightmare as they have already made the travel arrangements. However, this will boost the TRPs for broadcasters Star Sports Network. 

The tickets for India vs Pakistan were booked within an hour and fans had started booking hotels and even hospital beds to deal with the soaring prices. 

Topics :India vs PakistanICC ODI World Cup 2023

First Published: Jul 26 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

