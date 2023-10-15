Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / IND vs PAK World Cup: Siraj credits Abdullah's wicket to perfect planning

IND vs PAK World Cup: Siraj credits Abdullah's wicket to perfect planning

Mohammed Siraj, who got two crucial wickets of Abdullah Shafique and Babar Azam, said that his first wicket was a perfect execution of planning between him and skipper Rohit Sharma

BS Web Team New Delhi
Mohammed Siraj. Photo: Reuters

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2023 | 1:39 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Mohammed Siraj, who gave India the first breakthrough in the match against Pakistan in the ICC World Cup 2023, said that Abdullah Shafique’s wicket was a result of perfect planning between him and skipper Rohit Sharma. 

He further explained that Indian bowlers are feeding off each other’s success and that’s the secret of superb bowling performances by the team in all three matches of the team’s campaign so far. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Talking about how he removed the Pakistan opener Shafique, Siraj, during the post-match press conference said, “Abdullah Shafique’s wicket was a plan because I had spoken to Rohit Bhai - I had bowled a bouncer to him before but he got stuck in the middle. Then I talked to Rohit for a while and spent some time there. He thought I was going to bowl bouncer again. He was on backfoot and I pitched the ball up and got a success.”

The Hyderabad bowler further explained how the Indian bowling unit has been brilliant throughout the World Cup so far. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

“You see, our bowling unit is doing so well from the last three matches. It's not like only one person is performing. Overall, the bowling unit is performing well. If you don't get a wicket, you're building pressure and putting in a dot ball. In this, the team will get the success and the team will get the help,” explained Siraj about why the Indian team is doing well despite not every bowler being able to perform in every match. 

“When Jassi (Jasprit Bumrah) bowls the ball - you can see what line is better on the wicket. When you're on the third man and the final leg, you get to see the line and get some information from the keeper that this line is better on the wicket. So, it becomes easier to execute.” he added further. 

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

Talking about his off day at the office, Siraj, who broke the 86-run stand between Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan after being thrashed by Pakistan openers in his first four overs said, “When we go to the office you also have a day off – it cannot always be the same performance every time, the graph always comes down. So, I think to myself that I am not a bad bowler because of one match.”

“I always keep my confidence high that my bowling is good and I should be the number one bowler. This confidence helps me in bowling and I can't be a bad bowler if I lose a match. I have backed myself to do that. I have got the result today,” added the 29-year-old. 

Also Read

IND vs PAK, Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam's 151 rings the danger bell for India

Mohammed Siraj's historic spell against Sri Lanka creates many records

ICC World Cup IND vs PAK: Here's what Babar said on Rizwan's pro-Gaza tweet

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Rohit breaks Gavaskar record; surpasses Dhoni, Sehwag

IND vs WI 2nd Test: Siraj bamboozles Windies, records best figures in Tests

IND vs PAK World Cup: Indian cricket fraternity rejoices after huge win

World Cup 2023, IND vs PAK: Target was 280-290 before collapse, says Babar

World Cup 2023: SL captain Shanaka ruled out, Karunaratne named replacement

World Cup 2023: England's Joe Root offers update on all-rounder Ben Stokes

Williamson's thumb fracture can affect New Zealand's World Cup campaign

Topics :Rohit SharmaICC ODI World Cup 2023Mohammed SirajBabar AzamIndia vs PakistanBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 15 2023 | 1:39 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana HC declines to rule on published post-revision electoral rolls

BJP leader accuses Rajasthan CM Gehlot of Model Code of Conduct violation

World Cup 2023

Cricket WC 2023: Television sales skyrocket, especially for larger screens

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs BAN Playing 11: Williamson set to return today

India News

As India's rank falls to 111, here's everything about Global Hunger Index

Operation Ajay: Flight carrying 212 Indians from Israel lands in Delhi

Economy News

G20 FMCBG releases joint communique adopting roadmap on crypto assets

Fed policymakers flag high rates for 'some time' while risks shift

Next Story