World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ: Senstaional Shami sizzles at Dharamsala

Mohammed Shami bowled one of the best spells of this World Cup as he removed three of the last five wickets to fall of the New Zealand team during the ICC World Cup 2023 match at Dharamsala on Sunday, October 22. His five-wicket haul was the main reason which helped India restrict the Kiwis to 273.

At one point in time, the Blackcaps were 178/2 before Shami, who had picked Will Young earlier, returned and got rid of Rachin Ravindra and broke the 159-run stand between him and Daryl Mitchell. In his third spell, Shami was at his lethal best as he got Mitchell Snatner and Matt Henry in consecutive balls and both of them were clean bowled on fast deliveries.



Sensational Shami on display

Shami, who did play in the first four games as Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur were preferred over him, showed his class with this five-wicket haul. Thanks to this five-wicket haul, Shami now has 36 wickets in only 12 matches in World Cups, which is the third-highest for any Indian bowler after Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath’s 44 wickets.

Most Wickets in World Cups for India

Bowler World Cup

wickets Matches Average 5-wicket

Hauls Zaheer Khan 44 23 20.22 0 Javagal Srinath 44 34 27.81 0 Mohammed Shami 36 12 15.02 2 Anil Kumble 31 18 22.83 0 Jasprit Bumrah 29 14 18.96 0

Most Five wicket hauls in World Cups





Player Country World Cup

Wickets Five Wicket

Hauls Mitchell Starc Australia 55 3 Glenn Mcgrath Australia 71 2 Mohammed Shami India 36 2 Shahid Afridi Pakistan 30 2 Shaheen Afridi Pakistan 25 2 This was the second five-wicket haul by Shami who had taken 5/69 against England in the 2019 World Cup. This performance of 5/54 is Shami’s best figure in World Cup history. He is the only Indian to have picked two five-wicket hauls in World Cups. The only other Indian to get a five-wicket haul is Kapil Dev.

Shami: Best average for any bowler with at least 30 World Cup wickets

Shami’s average of 15.02 is the best for any bowler with more than 30 wickets in World Cup history. The 33-year-old leads the race against high-profile names like Glenn Mcgrath, Mitchell Starc, and Lasith Malinga.