IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Important toss at 1:30 PM

ICC World Cup IND vs PAK: Babar and Rohit differ in opinion on dew's impact In the titanic clash of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, arch-rivals India and Pakistan lock horns at Narendra Modi Stadium, formerly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad today. Over 1.3 lakh fans are set witness the match and musical ceremony preceding the toss, which take place at 1:30 PM IST. Talking about the playing 11, Shubman Gill is expected to replace Ishan Kishan in India's Playing 11. Meanwhile, it will be a toss up between Shardul Thakur and R Ashwin in bowling department with Mohammed Shami also in fray to make a come back in India's line-up, replacing Mohammed Siraj, who fails to impress so far in the ICC World Cup. Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Playing 11 India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj Pakistan Playing 11 probable: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf. Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here India vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's Babar Azam will take place at 1:30 PM IST. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs Pakistan Star Sports will live broadcast India vs Pakistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs PAK Fans can watch the live stream of India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar. Stay tuned for IND vs PAK live score and match updates from the World Cup match....