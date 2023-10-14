Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Important toss at 1:30 PM
LiveNew Update

IND vs PAK LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Important toss at 1:30 PM

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE: The music ceremony was slated to begin at 12:40 pm IST. And the toss will take place at 01:30 pm IST.

BS Web Team New Delhi
India vs Pakistan live score

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2023 | 12:53 PM IST
In the titanic clash of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, arch-rivals India and Pakistan lock horns at Narendra Modi Stadium, formerly known as Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad today. Over 1.3 lakh fans are set witness the match and musical ceremony preceding the toss, which take place at 1:30 PM IST. Talking about the playing 11, Shubman Gill is expected to replace Ishan Kishan in India's Playing 11. Meanwhile, it will be a toss up between Shardul Thakur and R Ashwin in bowling department with Mohammed Shami also in fray to make a come back in India's line-up, replacing Mohammed Siraj, who fails to impress so far in the ICC World Cup. ICC World Cup IND vs PAK: Babar and Rohit differ in opinion on dew's impact
Cricket World Cup 2023: India vs Pakistan Playing 11
India Playing 11 probable: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur/R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Pakistan Playing 11 probable:  Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here
India vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between India's Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's Babar Azam will take place at 1:30 PM IST. 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast India vs Pakistan
Star Sports will live broadcast India vs Pakistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. Check latest news on ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming IND vs PAK
Fans can watch the live stream of India vs Pakistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for IND vs PAK live score and match updates from the World Cup match....

Key Events

12:53 PM

12:45 PM

12:42 PM

12:36 PM

12:31 PM

12:27 PM

12:21 PM

12:16 PM

12:53 PM

Cricket World Cup | INDIA vs PAKISTAN LIVE | Musical Ceremony will not be televised, only for Stadium audience

 
There has been a sudden change in the plan of things and the musical ceremony will not be televised confirms the official broadcaster. 
 

12:45 PM

Cricket World Cup | INDIA vs PAKISTAN LIVE | How will the two playing 11s shape up?

 
Shubman Gill could return to the India Playing 11 after he resumed his training ahead of the marquee clash. Meanwhile, Pakistan are expected to field the same XI they played Sri Lanka in a record run-chase. 
 
 

Shubman Gill. Photo: @BCCI

12:42 PM

Cricket World Cup | INDIA vs PAKISTAN LIVE | How will dew impact the game? Here’s what Rohit and Babar say

 
Dew, and hence the role of the toss, has been the talk of the town before the mega India-Pakistan clash on Saturday, 14 October at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The two captains—India's Rohit Sharma and Pakistan's Babar Azam—had varying opinions about how dew and toss could impact the game.
 

Babar Azam, Rohit Sharma give their views on the role of dew in the India vs Pakistan match at the Nrendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Photo: ICC

12:36 PM

Cricket World Cup | INDIA vs PAKISTAN LIVE | How have India-Pakistan fared historically?

 
The rivalry between Indian and Pakistan cricket teams is one of the most celebrated in the world of sport. Now that the teams only meet in multi-national events, every meeting is celebrated as a momentous occasion by the fans.
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ICC (@icc)

12:31 PM

Cricket World Cup | INDIA vs PAKISTAN LIVE | How will the Ahmdeabad weather open up?

 
Rain in Ahmedabad is very rare at this time of the year. But the weather is a very hard thing to predict. The Indian Meteorological Department predicted light rain on October 14. But it seems the forecast has improved for Ahmedabad as the day progresses with no chances of rainfall.
 

A general view of the newly named Narendra Modi Stadium on the first day of the 3rd cricket test match between India and England, in Ahmedabad. Photo: PTI

12:27 PM

Cricket World Cup | INDIA vs PAKISTAN LIVE | Can India make it 8-0?

 
The Indian team leads the race 7-0 in World Cups against Pakistan. We try and evaluate whether they can make it 7-0 here or not. 
 
Saturday’s clash in Ahmedabad’s 130,000-plus capacity Narendra Modi Stadium is being billed as a contest of epic proportions. This is the marquee event where the Cricket World Cup truly bursts to life.  On October 14, expect millions on either side of the political divide to come together to invoke everything they believe in.

12:21 PM

Cricket World Cup | INDIA vs PAKISTAN LIVE | How does the two team fare ahead of the game

 
The view of the Narendra Modi Stadium at Motera in Ahmedabad is as intimidating as it gets. With over 1,30,000 people shouting at the top of their voices in what is going to be one of the most-awaited games- India vs Pakistan game in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday (October 14), it is going to be nothing short of the Collesum of the Roman era where people only stopped shouting when one of the two gladiators fighting had finally gone down for the last time.
 
Photo: Bloomberg

12:16 PM

Cricket World Cup | INDIA vs PAKISTAN LIVE | Welcome to the biggest game of the year

 
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the India vs Pakistan match in the ICC World Cup 2023. Stay tuned to Business Standard for all the updates related to this match. 
 

Topics :KL RahulRohit SharmaVirat KohliJasprit BumrahMotera StadiumIndia vs PakistanICC ODI World Cup 2023Indian CricketIndia cricket teamPakistan cricket teamPakistan cricketcricket broadcastsports broadcastingcricket world cupICC World CupBabar AzamShadab KhanBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 14 2023 | 11:57 AM IST

