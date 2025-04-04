Friday, April 04, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IPL 2025: LSG vs MI playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match-ups

IPL 2025: LSG vs MI playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match-ups

Check out players' match up ahead of LSG vs MI cricket match here. The players' battle stats will help you to create Lucknow vs Mumbai fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 12:27 PM IST
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face off in the 16th match of IPL 2025 on April 4 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
 
Currently, LSG occupies the sixth spot on the points table, while MI sits just above them in fifth place.
 
So far this season, Lucknow Super Giants have played three matches, securing one victory. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have also won one of their three encounters. 
 
In their most recent match, Lucknow Super Giants were defeated by Punjab Kings by 8 wickets. Despite a valiant 44-run effort from Nicholas Pooran, LSG could not hold on to a competitive total.
 

Mumbai Indians, in contrast, emerged victorious in their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, winning by 8 wickets. Ryan Rickelton played a key role, scoring 62 runs, while Ashwani Kumar’s 4-wicket haul ensured MI’s dominant performance.
 
Rishabh Pant's captaincy record in IPL 2025
 
Matches: 32
Wins: 16
Losses: 15
No result: 1 
Win percentage: 50
 
Hardik Pandya's captaincy record in IPL 2025
 
Total matches: 46
Matches won: 27
Matches lost: 19
N/R: 0
 
LSG playing 11 vs MI:
 
After facing defeat in their first home game at the Ekana stadium at the hands of Punjab Kings, Rishabh Pant and co. will be looking to bounce back when they step onto their home turf again. The playing eleven will be expected to be the same as Lucknow have seen some good performances by the players at the start of the tournament as well. 
 
Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
 
Impact Player: Prince Yadav
 
LSG squad for IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant, Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Himmat Singh, Shamar Joseph, Aryan Juyal, Arshin Kulkarni, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Yadav.
 
MI playing 11 vs LSG
 
Mumbai will be looking to get back-to-back wins when they take on LSG after their confidence boosting win against defending champions KKR at home. However, the tricky surface in Lucknow might pose some problems for Hardik and co. who will also probably be going with the same eleven on the night.  IPL 2025 coverage | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE
 
Mumbai Indians Playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur.
 
Impact Player: Rohit Sharma
 
MI squad for IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naman Dhir, Vignesh Puthur, Satyanarayana Raju, Ryan Rickelton, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Reece Topley, Suryakumar Yadav.
 
Check out players' match up ahead of LSG vs MI here. The players battle stats will help you to create Lucknow vs Mumbai fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts. 
LSG vs MI player battles in IPL 2025
Batters Bowlers Inns Runs Dismissals Avg SR
Mitchell Marsh Trent Boult 7 53 0 - 147
Mitchell Marsh Mitchell Santner 8 80 2 40 154
Mitchell Marsh Mujeeb Ur Rahman 3 13 2 6.5 108
Mitchell Marsh Reece Topley 5 43 1 43 143
Aiden Markram Deepak Chahar 3 16 0 - 133
Aiden Markram Deepak Chahar 5 34 0 - 142
Aiden Markram Hardik Pandya 5 38 1 38 141
Aiden Markram Reece Topley 6 25 0 - 119
Nicholas Pooran Trent Boult 4 27 1 27 169
Nicholas Pooran Deepak Chahar 7 34 2 17 142
Nicholas Pooran Hardik Pandya 11 83 1 83 138
Nicholas Pooran Mitchell Santner 6 14 2 7 88
Nicholas Pooran Mujeeb Ur Rahman 5 21 2 10.5 131
Nicholas Pooran Jasprit Bumrah 5 13 2 6.5 72
Nicholas Pooran Reece Topley 8 59 0 - 126
Rishabh Pant Trent Boult 7 15 0 - 71
Rishabh Pant Hardik Pandya 3 34 0 - 170
Rishabh Pant Mitchell Santner 4 15 2 7.5 136
Rishabh Pant Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4 19 2 9.5 146
Rishabh Pant Jasprit Bumrah 14 55 7 7.9 120
Ayush Badoni Trent Boult 4 5 2 2.5 50
David Miller Trent Boult 9 35 0 - 135
David Miller Deepak Chahar 5 40 1 40 160
David Miller Hardik Pandya 13 56 6 9.3 117
David Miller Corbin Bosch 3 29 1 29 153
David Miller Karn Sharma 5 39 2 19.5 163
David Miller Jasprit Bumrah 10 49 1 49 117
Abdul Samad Karn Sharma 1 2 1 2 67
Shahbaz Ahmed Trent Boult 4 17 3 5.7 113
Rohit Sharma Shardul Thakur 11 80 1 80 136
Rohit Sharma Avesh Khan 3 11 2 5.5 85
Rohit Sharma Ravi Bishnoi 6 46 3 15.3 124
Suryakumar Yadav Shardul Thakur 6 23 2 11.5 135
Suryakumar Yadav Ravi Bishnoi 7 39 3 13 122
Tilak Varma Avesh Khan 3 24 0 - 126
Tilak Varma Avesh Khan 4 24 0 - 120
Tilak Varma Ravi Bishnoi 3 42 0 - 210
Tilak Varma Aiden Markram 3 37 1 37 231
Tilak Varma Shahbaz Ahmed 2 25 0 - 250
Tilak Varma Shahbaz Ahmed 3 33 0 - 220
Tilak Varma Akash Deep 3 30 0 - 157
Tilak Varma Akash Deep 4 45 1 45 173
Hardik Pandya Shardul Thakur 7 30 0 - 200
Hardik Pandya Shardul Thakur 8 33 0 - 165
Hardik Pandya Avesh Khan 7 17 3 5.7 59
Hardik Pandya Ravi Bishnoi 5 69 0 - 223
Hardik Pandya Ravi Bishnoi 6 78 0 - 205
 

Topics : Indian Premier League Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Indians Trent Boult T20 cricket

First Published: Apr 04 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

