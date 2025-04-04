IPL 2025: LSG vs MI playing 11, players' stats, batter vs bowler match-ups

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are set to face off in the 16th match of IPL 2025 on April 4 at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
Currently, LSG occupies the sixth spot on the points table, while MI sits just above them in fifth place.
So far this season, Lucknow Super Giants have played three matches, securing one victory. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, have also won one of their three encounters.
In their most recent match, Lucknow Super Giants were defeated by Punjab Kings by 8 wickets. Despite a valiant 44-run effort from Nicholas Pooran, LSG could not hold on to a competitive total.
Mumbai Indians, in contrast, emerged victorious in their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, winning by 8 wickets. Ryan Rickelton played a key role, scoring 62 runs, while Ashwani Kumar’s 4-wicket haul ensured MI’s dominant performance.
Rishabh Pant's captaincy record in IPL 2025
Matches: 32
Wins: 16
Losses: 15
No result: 1
Win percentage: 50
Hardik Pandya's captaincy record in IPL 2025
Total matches: 46
Matches won: 27
Matches lost: 19
N/R: 0
Win percentage: 58.7
LSG playing 11 vs MI:
After facing defeat in their first home game at the Ekana stadium at the hands of Punjab Kings, Rishabh Pant and co. will be looking to bounce back when they step onto their home turf again. The playing eleven will be expected to be the same as Lucknow have seen some good performances by the players at the start of the tournament as well.
Lucknow Super Giants Playing 11 (probable): Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ayush Badoni, David Miller, Abdul Samad, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Shardul Thakur, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
Impact Player: Prince Yadav
LSG squad for IPL 2025: Rishabh Pant, Abdul Samad, Akash Deep, Akash Singh, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Matthew Breetzke, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Himmat Singh, Shamar Joseph, Aryan Juyal, Arshin Kulkarni, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Yadav.
MI playing 11 vs LSG
Mumbai will be looking to get back-to-back wins when they take on LSG after their confidence boosting win against defending champions KKR at home. However, the tricky surface in Lucknow might pose some problems for Hardik and co. who will also probably be going with the same eleven on the night.
Mumbai Indians Playing 11 (probable): Ryan Rickelton(w), Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur.
Impact Player: Rohit Sharma
MI squad for IPL 2025: Hardik Pandya, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naman Dhir, Vignesh Puthur, Satyanarayana Raju, Ryan Rickelton, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Reece Topley, Suryakumar Yadav.
Check out players' match up ahead of LSG vs MI here. The players battle stats will help you to create Lucknow vs Mumbai fantasy playing 11 on the basis of facts.
|LSG vs MI player battles in IPL 2025
|Batters
|Bowlers
|Inns
|Runs
|Dismissals
|Avg
|SR
|Mitchell Marsh
|Trent Boult
|7
|53
|0
|-
|147
|Mitchell Marsh
|Mitchell Santner
|8
|80
|2
|40
|154
|Mitchell Marsh
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|3
|13
|2
|6.5
|108
|Mitchell Marsh
|Reece Topley
|5
|43
|1
|43
|143
|Aiden Markram
|Deepak Chahar
|3
|16
|0
|-
|133
|Aiden Markram
|Deepak Chahar
|5
|34
|0
|-
|142
|Aiden Markram
|Hardik Pandya
|5
|38
|1
|38
|141
|Aiden Markram
|Reece Topley
|6
|25
|0
|-
|119
|Nicholas Pooran
|Trent Boult
|4
|27
|1
|27
|169
|Nicholas Pooran
|Deepak Chahar
|7
|34
|2
|17
|142
|Nicholas Pooran
|Hardik Pandya
|11
|83
|1
|83
|138
|Nicholas Pooran
|Mitchell Santner
|6
|14
|2
|7
|88
|Nicholas Pooran
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|5
|21
|2
|10.5
|131
|Nicholas Pooran
|Jasprit Bumrah
|5
|13
|2
|6.5
|72
|Nicholas Pooran
|Reece Topley
|8
|59
|0
|-
|126
|Rishabh Pant
|Trent Boult
|7
|15
|0
|-
|71
|Rishabh Pant
|Hardik Pandya
|3
|34
|0
|-
|170
|Rishabh Pant
|Mitchell Santner
|4
|15
|2
|7.5
|136
|Rishabh Pant
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|4
|19
|2
|9.5
|146
|Rishabh Pant
|Jasprit Bumrah
|14
|55
|7
|7.9
|120
|Ayush Badoni
|Trent Boult
|4
|5
|2
|2.5
|50
|David Miller
|Trent Boult
|9
|35
|0
|-
|135
|David Miller
|Deepak Chahar
|5
|40
|1
|40
|160
|David Miller
|Hardik Pandya
|13
|56
|6
|9.3
|117
|David Miller
|Corbin Bosch
|3
|29
|1
|29
|153
|David Miller
|Karn Sharma
|5
|39
|2
|19.5
|163
|David Miller
|Jasprit Bumrah
|10
|49
|1
|49
|117
|Abdul Samad
|Karn Sharma
|1
|2
|1
|2
|67
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|Trent Boult
|4
|17
|3
|5.7
|113
|Rohit Sharma
|Shardul Thakur
|11
|80
|1
|80
|136
|Rohit Sharma
|Avesh Khan
|3
|11
|2
|5.5
|85
|Rohit Sharma
|Ravi Bishnoi
|6
|46
|3
|15.3
|124
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Shardul Thakur
|6
|23
|2
|11.5
|135
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Ravi Bishnoi
|7
|39
|3
|13
|122
|Tilak Varma
|Avesh Khan
|3
|24
|0
|-
|126
|Tilak Varma
|Avesh Khan
|4
|24
|0
|-
|120
|Tilak Varma
|Ravi Bishnoi
|3
|42
|0
|-
|210
|Tilak Varma
|Aiden Markram
|3
|37
|1
|37
|231
|Tilak Varma
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|2
|25
|0
|-
|250
|Tilak Varma
|Shahbaz Ahmed
|3
|33
|0
|-
|220
|Tilak Varma
|Akash Deep
|3
|30
|0
|-
|157
|Tilak Varma
|Akash Deep
|4
|45
|1
|45
|173
|Hardik Pandya
|Shardul Thakur
|7
|30
|0
|-
|200
|Hardik Pandya
|Shardul Thakur
|8
|33
|0
|-
|165
|Hardik Pandya
|Avesh Khan
|7
|17
|3
|5.7
|59
|Hardik Pandya
|Ravi Bishnoi
|5
|69
|0
|-
|223
|Hardik Pandya
|Ravi Bishnoi
|6
|78
|0
|-
|205