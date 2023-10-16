Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / It's not just cricket: Trott reveals AFG's motivation after historic win

It's not just cricket: Trott reveals AFG's motivation after historic win

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott felt that the historic win against England would bring smiles on the faces of grief-struck people back home and would also help youngsters pick up bat and ball

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott

Last Updated : Oct 16 2023 | 10:37 AM IST
Afghanistan’s head coach, Jonathan Trott, rated the historic win against England as one of the highlights of the team’s history. He also said that the guys don’t play for the game, but they represent a society that is grief-stricken and wins like this would put a smile on the faces of all people back home.

"It's not just cricket that the guys are playing for. The guys are very acknowledgeable of the hardships that some people are going through because of the natural disaster and for various other reasons," Trott said while addressing the press on Sunday, October 15, after his team’s 69-run win over England.


"If this can give a smile to people's faces anywhere in the world, but also encourage boys and girls to pick up a cricket bat or a cricket ball and get playing cricket wherever they are in Afghanistan, then, that's the sort of the goal that's been achieved," the 42-year-old added.

Trott, a former England player, called Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz a match-winner. Trott heaped praises on Gurbaz and said that Afghanitsan's chances to win a match if Gurbaz stays at crease for longer period of time.
 
"Often, I say to Gurbaz, if you're 30 or 40, I'm not worried because you can catch it up at any stage and we can see certainly. You know he plays spin and he plays so well and the longer he bats more the chance we have of winning, that's what I say to him as well," explained Trott. Gurbaz scored a 47-ball 80 in this match.


Playing two games in one place is helpful

Answering Business Standard’s question about whether playing two matches at one venue helps, Trott said, "Well, I think certainly I think it's certainly in a competition I guess we're moving around a lot. You don't have to move, there's no travel for tiredness or you become familiar with the pitch as well."

So, will Afghanistan break the New Zealand' three-match winning run. Responding to this, Trott said, "We're there to try and win both games. So, I think that's the mentality. You know, New Zealand are playing well. They're a good side. I know that they will, fancy themselves and probably be the favourites."

First Published: Oct 16 2023 | 10:30 AM IST

