World Cup 2023: Afghanistan spin their way to history against England

When the zinger bails lit up after England's Mark Wood failed to connect a slog-sweep, and Rashid celebrated with his arms up in the air, Afghanistan scripted history, earning their first-ever win in the ODI World Cup against a Test-playing nation.

There were many heroes for Afghanistan, but none better than their spin trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi as they shared eight wickets between them to roll England over for 215 in 40.3 overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday, October 15, to win by 69 runs and climb to fifth place in the points table.



Early inroads by Farooqi and Mujeeb

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Mujeeb made early inroads in the game after the former received a favourable decision on an LBW call against Jonny Bairstow. Mujeeb then bamboozled Joe Root with a beautiful leg-break delivery.

Malan's soft dismissal opens a can of worms





Dawid Malan and Harry Brook added 25 for the third wicket before the former played a straight drive into the hands of Ibrahim Zadran at short cover on the bowling of Mohammad Nabi. This opened a can of worms as England lost quick wickets thereafter.

Naveen fired up by the crowd

Whenever Naveen Ul Haq came to bowl, the crowd shouted 'Kohli Kohli' to remind him of the history between the Indian player, who is from Delhi, and the Afghan bowler. Frustrated by that, Naveen was fired up to deliver a deadly length ball that crashed through the gates of English captain Jos Buttler.

Rashid and Nabi hunt in pairs

It was then up to the two most experienced spinners as Nabi removed Sam Curran, while Rashid had got rid of Liam Livingstone before that.

Mujeeb secures vital breakthroughs



Chris Woakes tried to build a partnership with Brook, and the duo added 22 before Mujeeb came back to dismiss both Woakes and Brook in quick succession. The rest of the work was completed by Rashid as he dismissed Adil Rashid and Mark Wood, respectively.

Brook the lone warrior stands up

Brook was the lone warrior for England who stood up with a solid 66 off 61 balls but did not find any support at the other end as the walls of the English batting line-up crumbled at Kotla.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here



Earlier in the day, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a flying 80 off just 47 balls at the start and then Ikram Ali Khil brought up a calculated 58 off 66 balls at the end of the innings as the two wicketkeepers helped Afghanistan post 284 in 49.5 overs against defending champions.

For England, Adil Rashid was the pick of the bowlers as he took 3/42 in his 10 overs.

Flying start

The Afghans got off to a flying start as openers Gurbaz and Ibrahim Ali Zadran added 114 runs for the first wicket, leaving England clueless for some time as no change from Jos Buttler was effective.

Rashid brings England back





However, the introduction of spin in the form of Adil Rashid worked wonders as he removed Zadran and Rahmat Shah in quick succession and built pressure, leading to the run out of Gurbaz.

Suicidal run out

The run out of Gurbaz was nothing short of suicidal as Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi played the ball straight to substitute fielder David Willey and ran. Gurbaz had to respond and was left miles behind the crease before Buttler collected a wide throw and dislodged the bails.

Omarzai falls after a great start





Azmatullah Omarzai, who scored a fifty against India, looked in great touch here as well but squandered his start to be dismissed for 19 off 24 balls. Soon after Gurbaz's dismissal, England operated with part-time spinners Joe Root and Liam Livingstone. Root bowled Afghan skipper Shahidi while Livingstone removed Omarzai.

Missed stumping

Buttler missed a chance to stump Ikram Ali Khil early in his innings but was unable to collect the ball properly off the bowling of Livingstone.

Wood's bouncer

Mark Wood showed some speed as he bounced Mohammad Nabi out and hit Khil on the shoulders, prompting the physio to be called onto the ground. However, Khil was determined to carry on and received excellent support from Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Sam Curran's over

Mujeeb hit Sam Curran for 18 runs in an over, and Curran was not brought back into the attack thereafter. He bowled a no-ball and was hit for a six on the subsequent free hit, energising the Kotla crowd.

Fifty for Khil

Khil eventually reached his third fifty in ODIs and scored a brilliant 58 off 66 balls before being removed by Topley.