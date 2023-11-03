NED vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST today
Live Streaming of the Netherlands vs the Afghanistan ICC World Cup match will be available on Hotstar. The Live telecast will be available on Star Sports
BS Web Team New Delhi
In today's (Friday, November 3) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the Netherlands will take on Afghanistan at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.
Also Read: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi wants to become a good businessman
Also Read: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi wants to become a good businessman
Cricket World Cup 2023: Netherlands vs Afghanistan Playing 11
Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here
Netherlands Playing 11 Probable: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren
Afghanistan Playing 11 Probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq/Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Also Read: Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming
Also Read: Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming
Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live TOSS: The toss between Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards and his Afghan counterpart Hashmatullah Shahidi will take place at 1:30 pm IST.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Netherlands vs Afghanistan
Star Sports will live broadcast the Netherlands vs Afghanistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming NED vs AFG
Fans can watch the live stream of the Netherlands vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Stay tuned for NED vs AFG live score and match updates...
No article available in this category.
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Afghanistan cricket team Netherlands cricket world cup ICC World Cup Hotstar Star Sports cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Rashid Khan Mohammad Nabi
First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 12:34 PM IST