NED vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST today





Also Read: Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi wants to become a good businessman In today's (Friday, November 3) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the Netherlands will take on Afghanistan at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow.

Cricket World Cup 2023: Netherlands vs Afghanistan Playing 11

Netherlands Playing 11 Probable: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren

Afghanistan Playing 11 Probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq/Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi



Also Read: Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq/Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live TOSS: The toss between Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards and his Afghan counterpart Hashmatullah Shahidi will take place at 1:30 pm IST.



ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Netherlands vs Afghanistan

Star Sports will live broadcast the Netherlands vs Afghanistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming NED vs AFG





Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Fans can watch the live stream of the Netherlands vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for NED vs AFG live score and match updates...