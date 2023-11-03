close
NED vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST today

Live Streaming of the Netherlands vs the Afghanistan ICC World Cup match will be available on Hotstar. The Live telecast will be available on Star Sports

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Netherlands vs Afghanistan

Netherlands vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE. Photo: ANI

In today's (Friday, November 3) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the Netherlands will take on Afghanistan at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow. 

Also ReadAfghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi wants to become a good businessman

Cricket World Cup 2023: Netherlands vs Afghanistan Playing 11

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

Netherlands Playing 11 Probable: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Wesley Barresi, Colin Ackermann, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Bas de Leede, Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren 

Afghanistan Playing 11 Probable:  Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq/Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Also Read: Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Netherlands vs Afghanistan Live TOSS: The toss between Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards and his Afghan counterpart Hashmatullah Shahidi will take place at 1:30 pm IST.
 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast Netherlands vs Afghanistan

Star Sports will live broadcast the Netherlands vs Afghanistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming NED vs AFG

Fans can watch the live stream of the Netherlands vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Stay tuned for NED vs AFG live score and match updates...

Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Afghanistan cricket team Netherlands cricket world cup ICC World Cup Hotstar Star Sports cricket broadcast sports broadcasting Rashid Khan Mohammad Nabi

First Published: Nov 3 2023 | 12:34 PM IST

