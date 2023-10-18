NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Afghans win toss, bowl first

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bowl first against high-flying New Zealand at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Kiwi side made a forced change as Will Young replaced injured Kane Williamson. Afghanistan played the same 11 that faced England in Delhi. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Afghanistan Playing 11 New Zealand Playing 11: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c/w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Afghanistan Playing 11: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here New Zealand vs Afghanistan TOSS: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and decided to bowl first. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast New Zealand vs Afghanistan Star Sports will live broadcast New Zealand vs Afghanistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming NZ vs AFG Fans can watch the live stream of New Zealand vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar. Stay tuned for NZ vs AFG live score and match updates...