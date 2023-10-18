Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Afghans win toss, bowl first
NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 Updates: Afghans win toss, bowl first

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and decided to bowl first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai

BS Web Team New Delhi
Fans can watch the live stream of New Zealand vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 1:46 PM IST
In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and opted to bowl first against high-flying New Zealand at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The Kiwi side made a forced change as Will Young replaced injured Kane Williamson. Afghanistan played the same 11 that faced England in Delhi. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here
Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Afghanistan Playing 11
New Zealand Playing 11: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c/w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
Afghanistan Playing 11:  Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi
New Zealand vs Afghanistan TOSS: Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and decided to bowl first.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast New Zealand vs Afghanistan
Star Sports will live broadcast New Zealand vs Afghanistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming NZ vs AFG
Stay tuned for NZ vs AFG live score and match updates...

1:46 PM

1:44 PM

1:35 PM

1:30 PM

Cricket World Cup, NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Toss coming up

 
The all-important toss is up next. Any team winning will have the advantage of fielding first and batting later which could be crucial on this wicket. 

1:26 PM

Cricket World Cup, NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Pitch Report

 
New Zealand have played on this pitch. Bleter of a pitch says Sunny Gavaskar. The wrist-spinner might get some turn and bounce. This pitch has got a lot of runs reckon both Simon Doull and Gavaskar. Bowling short could be a ploy.

1:20 PM

Cricket World Cup, NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Which Kiwi players have played against Afghanistan?

 
Since New Zealand were beaten in a T20I against UAE, fans feel it is difficult for them to play spin. Therefore it becomes important for them to know which players have previously faced the Afghan bowling. 
 
In this batting line-up, only Tom Latham and Mitchell Santner have played in a match featuring the Afghan bowlers. However, Jimmy Neesham has also played against Afghanistan. Though neither Neesham nor Santner got to bat. 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

1:11 PM

Cricket World Cup, NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Head to head between two teams

 
The two teams have met each other twice in ODIs and both those meetings have come in the World Cups, once in 2015 and the other time in 2019. While in 2015 the Afghans were rolled over for 186 which the Kiwis chased won with six wickets in hand at Napier, they could score only 173 at Taunton in 2019 and the Kiwis chased it down with seven wickets in hand. 
 

12:54 PM

Cricket World Cup, NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Afghans collide against the Kiwis at Chepauk

 
Get ready for the big game up next 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

12:49 PM

Cricket World Cup, NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE | Afghan spinners in focus at Chepauk

PREVIEW!!!

Afghanistan's upset win over defending champions England has given the side a new stature and New Zealand would underestimate Hashmatullah Shahidi's side at their own peril when the two sides clash in their World Cup match on Wednesday.
 
While the Kiwis would look to keep their unbeaten run going in the tournament, Afghanistan, who shocked England by 69 runs, would be keen to create another big upset and put their campaign firmly on track in the showpiece event.
 
New Zealand are going great guns in the tournament, having won all three matches so far and are currently placed second on the points table, trailing India on net run rate.

Afghanistan's Rashid Khan with teammates celebrates the wicket of India's Rohit Sharma during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match between India and Afghanistan, at Arun Jaitley Stadium. Photo: PTI

12:43 PM

Cricket World Cup, NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE: How the two teams fared so far?

 
This is going to be a clash between consistency and charisma. While The Kiwis have been consitenet, winning all three of thier matches, a charismatic Afghanistan stunned England while lsoing big time to Bangladesh before that.

12:14 PM

Cricket World Cup, NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE: Afghanistan clash with New Zealand

Hello and welcome to live coverage of New Zealand vs Afghanistan match in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Stay tuned for all the live updates related to NZ vs AFG match at Chepauk stadium.

Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, left, reacts after Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, right, hit a boundary on his delivery during the one day international cricket match of Asia Cup between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan in Abu Dhabi. File Photo: AP | PTI

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

