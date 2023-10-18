close
NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE: The Kiwis will be once again without the services of their captain, Williamson and it will be interesting to see who will replace him

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Rashid Khan, Afghanistan

Fans can watch the live stream of New Zealand vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan would look to upstage yet another upset when they lock horns with high-flying New Zealand at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The World Cup has witnessed a second upset, with the Netherlands thrashing South Africa. The Kiwis will be once again without the services of their captain Kane Williamson and it will be interesting to see who will replace Kane in New Zealand Playing 11. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Afghanistan Playing 11

New Zealand Playing 11 probable: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c/w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Afghanistan Playing 11 probable:  Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here

New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between New Zealand's Tom Latham and Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi will take place at 1:30 PM IST. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast New Zealand vs Afghanistan

Star Sports will live broadcast New Zealand vs Afghanistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming NZ vs AFG

Stay tuned for NZ vs AFG live score and match updates...


First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

