NZ vs AFG LIVE SCORE, World Cup 2023 updates: Toss at 1:30 PM IST today

In today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Afghanistan would look to upstage yet another upset when they lock horns with high-flying New Zealand at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The World Cup has witnessed a second upset, with the Netherlands thrashing South Africa. The Kiwis will be once again without the services of their captain Kane Williamson and it will be interesting to see who will replace Kane in New Zealand Playing 11. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs Afghanistan Playing 11

New Zealand Playing 11 probable: Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(c/w), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

Afghanistan Playing 11 probable: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

New Zealand vs Afghanistan LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between New Zealand's Tom Latham and Afghanistan's Hashmatullah Shahidi will take place at 1:30 PM IST.

