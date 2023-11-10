SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Afghan openers at the crease

In today's (Friday, November 10) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 , The toss between South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and Afghanistan’s Hashamtullah Shahidi was won by the latter who decided to bat first, hoping for spin from the wicket in the second innings. While Afghanistan made no changes to the playing 11 that faced the wrath of Glenn Maxwell in the last match, South Africa made two changes to their side from the match against India. They have rested Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi and brought in Andile Phehlukwayo and Gerald Coetzee into the playing 11. Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Afghanistan Playing 11 Check ICC Cricket World Cup latest news updates here South Africa Playing 11 Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi Afghanistan Playing 11 Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq South Africa vs Afghanistan TOSS: The toss between South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and Afghanistan’s Hashamtullah Shahidi was won by the latter who decided to bat first, hoping for spin from the wicket in the second innings. ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast South Africa vs Afghanistan Star Sports will live broadcast the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming SA vs AFG Fans can watch the live stream of the South Africa vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar. Stay tuned for AFG for SA vs AFG live score and match updates...