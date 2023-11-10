Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Afghan openers at the crease
LiveNew Update

SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Afghan openers at the crease

South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss against Afghanistan and decided to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium

BS Web Team New Delhi
South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 10 2023 | 2:36 PM IST
In today's (Friday, November 10) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, The toss between South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and Afghanistan’s Hashamtullah Shahidi was won by the latter who decided to bat first, hoping for spin from the wicket in the second innings. While Afghanistan made no changes to the playing 11 that faced the wrath of Glenn Maxwell in the last match, South Africa made two changes to their side from the match against India. They have rested Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi and brought in Andile Phehlukwayo and Gerald Coetzee into the playing 11.  
Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Afghanistan Playing 11
Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
Afghanistan Playing 11
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq
South Africa vs Afghanistan TOSS: The toss between South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and Afghanistan’s Hashamtullah Shahidi was won by the latter who decided to bat first, hoping for spin from the wicket in the second innings. 
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast South Africa vs Afghanistan
Star Sports will live broadcast the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.
Fans can watch the live stream of the South Africa vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.
Stay tuned for AFG for SA vs AFG live score and match updates...

Key Events

2:36 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 100th ODI for Rabada

2:32 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Markram completes the over

2:28 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Physio in the middle

2:24 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Gutbaz hits Rabada for a six

2:20 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Zadran on the go

2:18 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Zadran dropped

2:15 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Afghans start well

2:12 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: The match begins

2:00 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: The teamsheets are here

1:45 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: No changes in Afghan playing 11

1:44 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Phehlukwayo, Coetzee in Proteas playing 11

1:38 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Two changes in Proteas side

1:34 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Shahidi wins toss, Afghans bat

1:31 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Afghans happy with what they have done

1:29 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: What should Afghans do to enter semis?

1:26 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: How are South Africa dealing with conditions?

1:23 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: How Afghans coped up with Australia defeat?

1:14 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Predicted playing 11 of both teams

1:11 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Squad of both teams

12:46 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Head-to-head in ODIs

12:33 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Welcome to the live blog

2:36 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: 100th ODI for Rabada

 
Over Summary- 0 0 0 4 1 0; AFG 25-0 after 7 overs
Ibrahim Zadran (15), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (14); Kagiso Rabada 4-0-18-0
 
This is Kagiso Rabada’s 100th international ODI match and he has so far taken 156 wickets. Gets hit for a four in this over by Gurbaz though. 
 
2:32 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Markram completes the over

 
Over Summary- 0 Wd 0 0 0 0 0; AFG 25-0 after 6 overs
Ibrahim Zadran (15), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (3); Aiden Markram 0.3-0-0-0
 
After Ngidi had to be taken back to the dressing room for some treatment, Aiden Markram was given the charge of completing the over. He bowls three dot balls to end the over. 
 
2:28 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Physio in the middle

 
There seems to be some issue with the bowlers' footmarks here as umpires keep tapping the mark left by Ngidi’s shoes on the wicket. It seems like Ngidi is going through some trouble with the landing here. The physio is out in the middle to assist him. 
 
2:24 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Gutbaz hits Rabada for a six

 
Over Summary- 6 0 0 0 0 0; AFG 24-0 after 5 overs
Ibrahim Zadran (15), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (3); Kagiso Rabada 3-0-13-0
 
Rahmanullah Gurbaz has hit Kagiso Rabada for a h
 
2:20 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Zadran on the go

 
Over Summary- 1 0 0 0 0 4; AFG 18-0 after 4 overs
Ibrahim Zadran (15), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (3); Lungi Ngidi 2-0-11-0
 
Zadran on the go as he has moved to 15 now. 
 
2:18 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Zadran dropped

 
Over Summary- 1 0 0 0 0 0; AFG 13-0 after 3 overs
Ibrahim Zadran (5), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (1); Kagiso Rabada 2-0-7-0
 
Ibrahim Zadran was dropped by Maharaj, who could have gone with both hands, but chose to go with one. 
 
2:15 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Afghans start well

 
Over Summary- 0 0 4 0 2 0; AFG 12-0 after 2 overs
Ibrahim Zadran (5), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (1); Lungi Ngidi 1-0-6-0
 
The Afghan openers have started well and have not given a lot of chances to the South African side to get a wicket here
 
2:12 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: The match begins

 
Over Summary- 0 0 1 0 4 1; AFG 6-0 after 1 overs
Ibrahim Zadran (5), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (1); Kagiso Rabada 1-0-6-0
 
There was a chance of a catch early on in the over, but it went just above Bavauma’s head at mid-off. Ibrahim Zadran then hit a four. 
 
2:00 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: The teamsheets are here

 
Let’s have a look at the official team sheets 

 

1:45 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: No changes in Afghan playing 11

 
Afghanistan Playing 11
 
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq
 

1:44 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Phehlukwayo, Coetzee in Proteas playing 11

 
South Africa Playing 11
 
Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi
 

1:38 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Two changes in Proteas side

 
While Afghanistan made no changes to the playing 11 that faced the wrath of Glenn Maxwell in the last match, South Africa made two changes to their side from the match against India. They have rested Marco Jansen and Tabraiz Shamsi and brought in Andile Phehlukwayo and Gerald Coetzee into the playing 11. 
 

1:34 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Shahidi wins toss, Afghans bat

 
The toss between South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and Afghanistan’s Hashamtullah Shahidi was won by the latter who decided to bat first, hoping for spin from the wicket in the second innings. 
 

1:31 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Afghans happy with what they have done

 
Afghanistan captain Shahidi said that as a team they are happy with what they have done. “As a team, we feel proud, we are happy with what we did in this World Cup. But as a captain, I wanted and expected more. We should have done better. Especially in the last game, if we beat Australia that would have been a good achievement for us. But now, still we have one game and if we finish that well, we still have a chance for the semifinal. So, we are hopeful that anything can happen. We are looking forward and still with what happened, we are feeling proud as a team and as a nation,” he said. 
 

1:29 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: What should Afghans do to enter semis?

 
Afghanistan need to beat South Africa by 439 runs (if they score 500 batting first) to surpass New Zealand's NRR which is next to impossible in reality but possible mathematically. 
 

1:26 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: How are South Africa dealing with conditions?

 
David Miller, speaking before the pre-match press conference, said, “I mean, it varies from city to city. So just kind of seeing with preparation before the games, two or three days out or the day before - we were here last night with some fielding on the outfield and there's a bit of dew around  -there's dew every place but yeah, I think it's just more. It's pretty cliche, just sticking to what we know best. Some conditions play out accordingly in whatever game you play, but you've got to play the ball and adapt as quickly as possible, so yeah, the conditions are always there in every country that you play in - It's just about being better, out skill the opposition on the day.
 
 
The ground here is great. Normally a good wicket, there probably will be a bit of spin, knowing Afghanistan with their spinners that they've got. So, just kind of being aware of that and, as I mentioned, adapting on the day to whatever is thrown at us.”
 

1:23 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: How Afghans coped up with Australia defeat?

 
Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi in the pre-match press conference said, “Yeah, that loss, was very disappointing for us as a team. Everyone was disappointed because you know sometimes these kinds of things happen and it happened to us. It was hard like we were not expecting a win (for Australia).”
 
“They were 7 down and Maxwell played the innings of his life, I think. So, we were not expecting that he would win the game from us after that seven wickets. But still, it's part of the game, part of the life. In cricket, anything can happen. And for us as a team, that loss gives us a lot of lessons. And importantly, these things happen, but the good thing is you have to learn from it. It gives you learning, and we will try our best to learn from the last game,” he added further. 
 

1:14 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Predicted playing 11 of both teams

 
South Africa Playing 11 probable
 
Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.
 
Afghanistan Playing 11 probable
 
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad/Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq.
 

1:11 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Squad of both teams

 
Afghanistan Squad
 
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Riaz Hassan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran.
 
South Africa Squad
 
Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee, Andile Phehlukwayo, Reeza Hendricks, Lizaad Williams.
 

12:46 PM

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Head-to-head in ODIs

 
South Africa and Afghanistan have played against each other in ODIs only once so far, and that too in the 2019 World Cup. South Africa won that match as they bundled out Afghans for a mere 125 and chased down the target with nine wickets in hand.
 
First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

