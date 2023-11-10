Sensex (-0.09%)
SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST today

South Africa vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss between South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and his Afghanistan counterpart Hashmatullah Shahidi will take place at 1:30

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE. Photo: X

South Africa vs Afghanistan LIVE SCORE. Photo: X

In today's (Friday, November 10) match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, South Africa will take on Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Afghans are out of the qualification for the semi-final until and unless they win today by 438 runs or more. The Proteas on the other hand would be looking to bosst their confidence with a win before the semi-final against Australia. 

Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Afghanistan Playing 11


Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Afghanistan Playing 11 Probable

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad/Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

South Africa vs Afghanistan Live TOSS: The toss between South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and his Afghanistan counterpart Hashmatullah Shahidi will take place at 1:30 pm IST. 

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast South Africa vs Afghanistan

Star Sports will live broadcast the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 full schedule here

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming SA vs AFG

Fans can watch the live stream of the South Africa vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

Stay tuned for AFG for SA vs AFG live score and match updates...



First Published: Nov 10 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

