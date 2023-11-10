SA vs AFG LIVE SCORE | World Cup 2023 Updates: Toss at 1:30 pm IST today

Cricket World Cup 2023: South Africa vs Afghanistan Playing 11

South Africa Playing 11 Probable

Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi

Afghanistan Playing 11 Probable



Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil (wk), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad/Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq

South Africa vs Afghanistan Live TOSS: The toss between South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma and his Afghanistan counterpart Hashmatullah Shahidi will take place at 1:30 pm IST.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 LIVE telecast South Africa vs Afghanistan

Star Sports will live broadcast the South Africa vs Afghanistan World Cup on their Star Sports 1 HD/SD, Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 LIVE streaming SA vs AFG

Fans can watch the live stream of the South Africa vs Afghanistan Cricket World Cup match at Disney+Hotstar.

