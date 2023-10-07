Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs SL Playing 11 live match time, streaming

Every World Cup before the 13th edition, South Africa went into the ICC Cricket World Cup as one of the favourites to go all the way. It might be a blessing in disguise for this Temba Bavuma-led Proteas side that they are not the top-rated side when they begin their camping at the Cricket World Cup 2023. They take on Sri Lanka on Saturday, October 7 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi in their first match that begins at 02:00 pm IST. Check Afghanistan vs Bangladesh LIVE SCORE in today's 1st match at ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 here





Sri Lanka, led by Dasun Shanaka, could be called the underdog. With three quality spinners in their attack, they are more than capable of springing up a surprise. They showed their spin quality in the Asia Cup without the services of Wanindu Hasaranga. Now, when even Hasaranga is available, it would be hard for the opposition sides to score freely against the Lankan side.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka playing 11

South Africa Playing 11 Probable





Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

Sri Lanka Playing 11 Probable

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana

South Africa vs Sri Lanka head-to-head

South Africa and Sri Lanka have come up against each other in 80 ODI matches. The Lankan Lions have won 33 matches while the Proteas have had the upper hand in 45 matches with one match being tried and one ending in no result.

Total matches played: 80

South Africa won: 45

Sri Lanka won: 33

No result: 01





Tied- 01

SA vs SL ODIs: Squads of both team

South Africa Squad for ODI World Cup

Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri Lanka Squad for World Cup

Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana

South Africa vs Sri Lanka ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

When will the South Africa vs Sri Lanka World Cup match take place?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will take place on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

What is the venue of the SA vs SL World Cup match?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka World Cup match will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

When will the South Africa vs Sri Lanka World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

The South Africa vs Sri Lanka live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the South Africa vs Sri Lanka World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between South Africa and Sri Lanka will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the South Africa vs Sri Lanka World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the South Africa vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the SA vs SL World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the South Africa vs Sri Lanka World Cup match in India for free.