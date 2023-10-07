close
CWC 2023, SA vs SL: South Africa record highest World Cup total, hit 428/5

Records galore as South Africa recorded the highest World Cup total of 428/5 while Aiden Markram hit the fastest World Cup century in just 49 balls

Aiden Markram hit fastest ODI World Cup century as South Africa posted highest ODI World Cup total of 428/5 against Sri Lanka during ICC World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, October 7. Photo: ICC

Aiden Markram hit fastest ODI World Cup century as South Africa posted highest ODI World Cup total of 428/5 against Sri Lanka during ICC World Cup 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, October 7. Photo: ICC

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 7 2023 | 6:45 PM IST
The only thing that went in favour of Sri Lanka in the fourth match of the ODI World Cup 2023 against South Africa was the toss. But after being asked to bat first, South Africa smashed their way to the highest ODI World Cup total as they amassed 428/5 in their fifty overs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday, October 7. Many other records were broken in this inning. 

Markram hits fastest ODI World Cup century 

Aiden Markram hit the fastest ODI World Cup century, reaching the milestone in only 49 balls and breaking the record of Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien who had smashed a 100 in 50 balls against England, incidentally in India during the 2011 World Cup. 

3 centuries first time in the World Cup

It was the first instance where three centuries were recorded by a team in an ODI World Cup match as Rassi van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock and Markram reached the three figures. 

3 centuries fourth time in ODI cricket 

It was also only the fourth instance where three centuries were recorded in an ODI inning and South Africa did for a record third time having achieved similar milestones against India and West Indies in 2015. The only other team to have done this are England who achieved this rare feat against the Netherlands in 2022. 

Matheesha Pathirana- Most expensive World Cup spell by debutant 

Matheesha Patirana went for 1/95 in his 10 overs and this is by far the most expensive spell by a debutant in the ODI World Cup. He also became the most expensive Sri Lankan bowler ever in a World Cup game as he crossed Ashantha de Mel who conceded 91 in his spell against West Indies in  Karachi during the 1987 World Cup. 
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Sri Lanka cricket team South Africa cricket team Aiden Markram BS Web Reports cricket world cup

First Published: Oct 7 2023 | 6:40 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon