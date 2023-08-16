World Cup: Ravi Shastri bats for three left-handers in India's middle-order

Former head coach Ravi Shastri feels three left-hand batters in the top seven will bolster India's middle-order ahead of the Asia Cup and subsequent ODI World Cup at home.

Shastri said India can have two more left-handed batters alongside all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

"There are three other positions where I think two left-handers have to come in. Now, this is where the selectors' role comes in because they are watching. They know who's the guy who's hot. If Tilak Varma is hot, bring him in. If you think (Yashasvi) Jaiswal is hot, bring him in," Shastri told Star Sports.

Two right-handers, K L Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, are expected to make a comeback from injury in the Asia Cup beginning August 31, making it tougher for the management to include three left-handers in the playing eleven.

Shastri also backed Ishan Kishan to come good.

"If you have persisted with Ishan Kishan for the last six to eight months, and he's going to keep wickets, he comes in, in any case. But, get two left-handers," he said.

"Including Jaddu, there should be three left-handers in the top seven. Ishan Kishan has been keeping for the last 15 months. Why go somewhere else?"



The former India captain also heaped praise on Tilak Varma, who made a successful start to his international career in the West Indies.

"(I am) very, very impressed with Tilak Varma. And, I want a left-hander. If I am looking for a left-hander, I would really look in that direction," he concluded.