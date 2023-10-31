Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

South Africa's Quinton de Kock is the top-run-getter while Australia's Adam Zampa is the leading wicket-taker in the ICC World Cup 2023

BS Web Team New Delhi
Top five batters and bowlers in ICC World Cup 2023. Photo: X

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2023 | 8:34 PM IST
South Africa’s Quinton de Kock leads the charts of the top five run-getters while Australia’s Adam Zampa leads the charts of the top five wicket-takers in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

de Kock has hit 431 runs in six innings of six matches that he has played so far. His three centuries are the talking point of the World Cup. In the last hundred, the left-handed batter hit 174 against Bangladesh. 

de Kock is followed by Australia's David Warner, Kiwi Rachin Ravindra, and India's Rohit Sharma. Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan completes the list of the top-five run-getters. 

India’s Virat Kohli, de Kock's countryman Aiden Markram alongside Blackcaps' Daryl Mitchell and Proteas' Heinrich Klaasen are in the reckoning to be in the top five as well. 

Top five run-getters in ICC World Cup 2023

Players Country Matches Overs Wickets Runs Average
Adam Zampa Australia 6 49 16 305 19.03
Shaheen Afridi Pakistan 7 61 16 319 19.93
Mitchell Santner New Zealand 6 57.4 14 283 20.21
Jasprit Bumrah India 6 53.5 14 211 15.07
Dilshan Madushanka Sri Lanka 6 52 13 318 24.46

Topics :Quinton de KockJasprit BumrahRohit SharmaICC ODI World Cup 2023Adam ZampaAiden MarkramMitchell Santnercricket world cupBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 31 2023 | 8:16 PM IST

