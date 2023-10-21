Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup 2023: David Warner equals Virat Kohli record during AUS-PAK game

World Cup 2023: David Warner equals Virat Kohli record during AUS-PAK game

Warner hit fourth consecutive ODI ton against Pakistan and the joint most by any player against a side in the format, equalling Virat Kohli (4 vs West Indies)

The Australian cricket team came out of shambles with David Warner and Mitchell Marsh displaying amazing power-hitting against Pakistan at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday. Marsh and Warner went on to slam the century, and the southpaw even equalled Virat Kohli's record of most centuries against a single team. Check SL vs NED LIVE SCORE AND MATCH UPDATE HERE

Here is the list of the records created by Marsh and Warner during the AUS vs PAK match:

* It is the fourth instance of both openers scoring centuries in a World Cup game and the first for Australia.

* The stand of 259 between Warner and Marsh is the second-highest opening partnership in the competition's history and the best for Australia.

* It is Warner's fourth consecutive ODI ton against Pakistan and the joint most by any player against a side in the format, equalling Virat Kohli (4 vs West Indies).

* It is also Warner's fifth hundred in the World Cup, equalling the most by an Australian, alongside Ricky Ponting.

* Marsh has become the sixth player to smash an ODI century on his birthday, besides being the first Aussie to do so. He is also the second birthday boy to strike a World Cup ton after Ross Taylor.

* With Warner and Marsh's 200-plus partnership in the game, Australia have tied India for most such stands in the World Cup history (five occasions each).

