World Cup 2023: Glittering ceremony to kick-start IND-PAK game in Ahmedabad

The India-Pakistan World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14 will start with a musical ceremony featuring Bollywood stars, according to several media reports. Since there was no opening ceremony to kick off the ICC World Cup 2023, it is being compensated by a musical extravaganza that will also feature Golden ticket holders of the tournament. The ceremony will most likely begin at 12:40 pm IST on the match day.

Who are the Golden Ticket holders?

Just ahead of the start of the tournament, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah presented Golden tickets to Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth and Sachin Tendulkar for the all-important World Cup that began on October 5. Tendulkar is also the global brand ambassador of the event.

Who are the stars performing at the mega event?

Any India-Pakistan game always attracts megastars from all fields to the stadium. Thus, for this marquee clash, Bollywood stars like Ranveer Singh, who also featured in the tournament's official anthem will perform. Along with him, actress Tamannah Bhatia and singer Arijit Singh are also likely to light up the 1,30,000-seater Narendra Modi Stadium on Saturday.



Pakistan media gets the go-ahead

The Pakistan media will finally be available for Ind vs Pak match in the World Cup, after being unable to cover the first two matches of their team and the first 11 matches of the entire tournament. The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) Secretary Anil Patel confirmed the announcement. They have got the visas.

Why is the match important?

Apart from being a marquee clash for the viewers, the match will also be crucial for the points table as both India and Pakistan have remarkably won their first two games. This makes for a spicy clash at the biggest cricket stadium to determine who will occupy a higher position in the points table after three matches. This win will also be a morale booster for the team going ahead in the tournament.