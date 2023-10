India’s Rohit Sharma was on a record breaking spree against Afghanistan in the World Cup match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, also known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. As soon as he scored the century with a single off Rashid Khan, he broke legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries in World Cup history.

This was Sharma’s seventh ODI World Cup century in only his third World Cup. Tendulkar scored his six centuries across sox World Cups. Rohit has also played only 19 matches to get to this milestone while Tendulkar played 45 matches.