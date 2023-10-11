World Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India’s Rohit Sharma surpassed West Indies' Chris Gayle for the record of most sixes across formats (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) in international cricket. He did that by hitting a six against Naveen Ul-Haq in the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan. With the six which came just after Rohit had reached his fifty, he now has 554 sixes across the format. In the list follow big cricketing names like Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptil and MS Dhoni.



Top five players with most sixes in international cricket Player Country Sixes Years

Active Rohit Sharma India 555 2007- 2023 Chris Gayle West Indies 553 1999-2021 Shahid Afridi Pakistan 476 1996-2018 Brendon McCullum New Zealand 398 2002-2016 Martin Guptill New Zealand 383 2009-2022 *MS Dhoni India 359 2004-2019



Players with least of number of innings to 1000 World Cup runs



Player Innings to

1000 runs Country David Warner 19 Australia Rohit Sharma 19 India Sachin Tendulkar 20 India AB de Villiers 20 South Africa Sir Vivian Richards 21 West Indies

Sharma, 36, who had become the oldest Indian to captain the national side in a World Cup game, now also has the third highest number of runs for any Indian in World Cup history, sitting behind legendary batters like Tendulkar and Kohli.

Indians with most runs in ODI World Cup



Player World Cup Runs Sachin Tendulkar 2278 Virat Kohli 1115 Rohit Sharma 1089 Sourav Ganguly 1006 Rahul Dravid 860

The match in which all this is happening is being led by India by miles as they were 140/0 in 17 overs at the time of filing this.