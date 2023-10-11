World Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

|Player
|Country
|Sixes
| Years
Active
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|555
|2007- 2023
|Chris Gayle
|West Indies
|553
|1999-2021
|Shahid Afridi
|Pakistan
|476
|1996-2018
|Brendon McCullum
|New Zealand
|398
|2002-2016
|Martin Guptill
|New Zealand
|383
|2009-2022
|*MS Dhoni
|India
|359
|2004-2019
In this match, the Indian skipper also joined Australia's David Warner as the joint fastest to 1000 runs in ODI World Cups. He achieved this feat in his 19th innings in the World Cups. He surpassed the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, AB de Villiers and Sir Vivian Richards.
Players with least of number of innings to 1000 World Cup runs
|Player
| Innings to
1000 runs
|Country
|David Warner
|19
|Australia
|Rohit Sharma
|19
|India
|Sachin Tendulkar
|20
|India
|AB de Villiers
|20
|South Africa
|Sir Vivian Richards
|21
|West Indies
|Player
|World Cup Runs
|Sachin Tendulkar
|2278
|Virat Kohli
|1115
|Rohit Sharma
|1089
|Sourav Ganguly
|1006
|Rahul Dravid
|860