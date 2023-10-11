Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India's Rohit Sharma overtook Chris Gayle for most sixes in international cricket as he smashed Naveen Ul-Haq for a huge six in the World Cup game against Afghanistan.

Rohit Sharma becomes highest six-hitter in international cricket. Photo: PTI

India’s Rohit Sharma surpassed West Indies' Chris Gayle for the record of most sixes across formats (Tests, ODIs and T20Is) in international cricket. He did that by hitting a six against Naveen Ul-Haq in the ICC World Cup 2023 match against Afghanistan. With the six which came just after Rohit had reached his fifty, he now has 554 sixes across the format. In the list follow big cricketing names like Gayle, Shahid Afridi, Brendon McCullum, Martin Guptil and MS Dhoni.
 
Top five players with most sixes in international cricket
Player Country Sixes Years
Active
       
Rohit Sharma India 555 2007- 2023
Chris Gayle West Indies 553 1999-2021
Shahid Afridi Pakistan 476 1996-2018
Brendon McCullum New Zealand 398 2002-2016
Martin Guptill New Zealand 383 2009-2022
*MS Dhoni India 359 2004-2019

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In this match, the Indian skipper also joined Australia's David Warner as the joint fastest to 1000 runs in ODI World Cups. He achieved this feat in his 19th innings in the World Cups. He surpassed the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, AB de Villiers and Sir Vivian Richards. 


Players with least of number of innings to 1000 World Cup runs 

Player Innings to
1000 runs		 Country
     
David Warner 19 Australia
Rohit Sharma 19 India
Sachin Tendulkar 20 India
AB de Villiers 20 South Africa
Sir Vivian Richards 21 West Indies

Sharma, 36, who had become the oldest Indian to captain the national side in a World Cup game, now also has the third highest number of runs for any Indian in World Cup history, sitting behind legendary batters like Tendulkar and Kohli. 

Indians with most runs in ODI World Cup

Player World Cup Runs
   
Sachin Tendulkar 2278
Virat Kohli 1115
Rohit Sharma 1089
Sourav Ganguly 1006
Rahul Dravid 860

The match in which all this is happening is being led by India by miles as they were 140/0 in 17 overs at the time of filing this. 

