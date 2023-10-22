Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup 2023 IND vs NZ Playing 11: Surya makes his ODI World Cup debut

To replace Hardik Pandya, India played Suryakumar Yadav, who makes his ODI World Cup debut. Mohammed Shami came in for Shardul Thakur

Suryakumar Yadav

Explosive batter Suryakuamr Yadav made his ODI World Cup debut after he was included in the Indian playing 11 for the match against New Zealand on October 11, 2023, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala. Mohammed Shami came in for Shardul Thakur in the Indian playing 11 as well. 

New Zealand did not make any changes in their playing which won the lat game against Afghanistan at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. 

On the eve of the clash during the nets session, Suryakumar was hit on his wrist while facing a throwdown specialist during his practice. Surya was in heavy pain and had to leave the session. But he has regained his fitness. 

During the pre-match press conference India head coach Rahul Dravid was quizzed about the player who is likely to replace all-rounder Hardik Pandya from the squad to which he replied, "I mean, it is nice to have Ishan. And as you said, rightly, he's been playing well. He's a left-hander. But again, Surya has also come into some great form against Australia, as we saw. Played a couple of fantastic innings. Absolutely fantastic player against spin, as we know. Left arm spin or off-spin, or any kind of spin, for that matter," he added.

This year, Suryakumar has played 14 ODIs, scoring 283 runs in 13 innings at an average of 23.58 with two fifties and best score of 72*. He has scored runs at a strike rate of over 113. Due to his hitting skills and 360-degree shots, he is viewed as an X-Factor for Men in Blue. With Hardik Pandya out due to an ankle injury, a spot was potentially left open for him to grab as a lower middle-order finisher.

India Playing 11

Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Suryakumar Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

New Zealand Playing 11

Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

With ANI inputs




