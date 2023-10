The stage is for the cricket's biggest rivals - India and Pakistan - at the grandest stage - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. In a few hours, India and Pakistan will lock horns at Narendra Modi Stadium, formerly Motera Stadium, in Ahmedabad. While India will be eyeing their eighth win against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup, Men In Green aim to rewrite history like they did during the T20 World Cup in 2021. Check India vs Pakistan Playing 11 and toss live updates in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

But first thing first, what will be the weather conditions, and how could they affect the pitch and ground conditions?

Ahmedabad weather forecast today (October 14)

The Indian Meteorological Department predicted light rain on October 14. But it seems the forecast has improved for Ahmedabad as the day progresses with no chances of rainfall. However, it will be tough for players under sweltering and humid weather conditions. The temperatures are expected to soar to 40 degrees celsius in the afternoon, with some relief in the evening and night.

India vs Pakistan Musical ceremony details

In one of its kind ceremony, BCCI is set to organise a gala featuring India's best singer before the toss takes place at 1:30 PM IST. BCCI in series of posts on social media, informed the public that singer Arijit Singh, Shankar Mahadevan and Sukhwinder Singh will make the day more amazing for cricket fans before IND vs PAK match.