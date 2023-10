Babar Azam distanced himself from teammate Mohammad Rizwan’s controversial pro-Gaza tweet on the Israel-Hamas conflict on Friday, October 14, 2023. Asked about his views, the Pakistan captain said that it is necessary that he stick to cricket and the big match against India on Saturday, October 14, in the ICC Cricket World Cup.





“I think it’s better if we stick to talking about cricket – you are taking the conversation in another direction,” said the 28-year-old Babar Azam in Ahmedabad.



During the pre-match press conference, Babar avoided the question from a journalist who pinpointed Rizwan's tweet after his match-winning knock against Sri Lanka, where he had dedicated his hundred to "brothers and sisters in Gaza"."I think it's better if we stick to talking about cricket – you are taking the conversation in another direction," said the 28-year-old Babar Azam in Ahmedabad.

