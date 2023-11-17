World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami's endorsement fee doubles to Rs 1 crore

On the back of his impressive performance, Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami' s brand endorsement fee has doubled to Rs 1 crore per deal during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023, a report by The Economic Times (ET) reported on Friday.

In the World Cup 2023, Shami has picked up 23 wickets in six matches, including three five-wicket hauls. He also became the fastest bowler to take 50 World Cup wickets. His best performance in the tournament yet came against New Zealand in the semi-final, where he took seven wickets in 9.5 overs, giving away 57 runs.

Saurajit Chatterjee, founder of Flair Media, which manages Shami, was quoted in the ET report as saying that before the tournament, his per-deal endorsement fees were in the range of Rs 40-50 lakh. Now, it has doubled. Several beverages, electronics, nutrition and health companies are now looking to sign the 33-year-old bowler.

"Shami is an outstanding fast bowler with an impressive track record across cricketing formats. His relentless courage, unwavering spirit and the finesse he brings to the game perfectly resonates with our brand values," Karthik Balagopalan, managing director, PUMA India, had then said.

"To onboard someone like Shami has definitely done wonders for the brand...with him wearing a Puma spike and taking those wickets. We feel this will definitely have a huge impact on budding cricketers," Chatterjee was quoted as saying in the report.

After Shami's riots against New Zealand, PUMA posted around a dozen posts on X. One of its posts read, "Shami storm has hit Wankhede."

All eyes will be on Shami's performance against Australia in the World Cup 2023 final on Sunday in Ahmedabad.

