Puma signs Shami as its brand ambassador, launches new spikes for pacers

Sports brand Puma on Friday announced that it has roped in Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami as its brand ambassador as it launches spikes, especially for pacers. Under the partnership, Shami will endorse Puma's footwear, apparel and accessories through multiple activities and campaigns throughout the year.

Puma has already onboarded Virat Kohli, Usain Bolt, Neymar Jr, Sunil Chhetri, MC Mary Kom, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, and Avani Lekhara as its brand ambassadors.

Puma's new bowling spikes with a mid-sole are meant for runners and will support fast bowlers.

"Shami is an outstanding fast bowler with an impressive track record across cricketing formats. His relentless courage, unwavering spirit and the finesse he brings to the game perfectly resonates with our brand values. We strongly believe that Shami's association with Puma will not only inspire fans and athletes but also drive our commitment to further sports culture in the country," said Karthik Balagopalan, managing director, PUMA India.

Shami said, "I am delighted to be part of the Puma family and it's an amazing feeling to join their star-studded roster."

Shami has been a key member of India's pace bowling unit, especially in the ongoing World Cup 2023. He debuted against the West Indies in 2013 at the Eden Gardens, picking up nine wickets in the match, the most by an Indian fast bowler on debut. The right-arm fast bowler has played 64 test matches and picked up 229 wickets at an average of 27.7.

He has scalped 171 wickets in 94 in one day in international matches. In 23 T20 matches, Shami picked up 24 wickets, with 3 for 15 being his best figures.