Home / Cricket / World Cup / News / World Cup 2023 PAK vs NZ: Pakistan's Hasan Ali completes 100 ODI wickets

World Cup 2023 PAK vs NZ: Pakistan's Hasan Ali completes 100 ODI wickets

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali completed 100 ODI wickets on Friday

ANI Cricket
Hasan Ali

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 11:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Pakistani pacer Hasan Ali completed 100 ODI wickets on Friday.

Hasan accomplished the milestone during the World Cup match against New Zealand at Bengaluru.

In the match, Hasan Ali took one wicket and gave away 82 runs at an economy rate of 8.2 in 10 overs. He got the wicket of Devon Conway.

In 66 matches, Hasan has taken 100 wickets at an average of 30.84, with the best bowling figures of 5/34.

Hasan is fifth-fastest in terms of matches played by Pakistani bowlers to reach a century of wickets in ODIs. Shaheen Afridi is quickest and reached the milestone in 50 matches.

In six WC 2023 matches, Hasan has nine wickets, with the best figures of 4/71 and average of 35.66.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. With three wins and four losses, Pakistan are is at sixth position while NZ is at fourth with four wins and three losses. This match is must win for both teams to keep their semifinal dreams alive.

Rachin Ravindra's third WC ton (108 in 94 balls, with 15 fours and a six) and Kane Williamson's 95 (79 balls, with 10 fours and two sixes) guided Kiwis' batting effort.

Middle-order batters like Glenn Phillips (41 in 25 balls with four boundaries and two sixes), Mark Chapman (39 in 27 balls with seven fours) and Daryl Mitchell (29 in 18 balls with four boundaries and a six) scored aggressively to guide the Kiwis to 400-run mark.

Also Read

World Cup 2023: Pressure will be on India, says Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali

CWC Qualifier Day 9 preview: Zimbabwe eye streak, Windies win against NED

Asia Cup: Mehidy Hasan, Shanto hit centuries; break records for Bangladesh

ICC World Cup IND vs BAN: Mahmud hopeful of Shakib's availability Pune game

CWC Qualifier Day 8 preview: Ireland fight for survival, Oman face Scotland

World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Haris Rauf enters record books for wrong reasons

Kohli at 35: Journey to top started at Garden of Eden 14 summers ago

World Cup 2023 IND vs SA Preview: Unbeaten India face formidable Proteas

World Cup 2023: Sri Lanka cancel training in "severely" polluted Delhi

World Cup 2023, IND vs SA: Dravid feels pacers have overshadowed Jadeja

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ICC ODI World Cup 2023Hasan AliPakistan cricket teamNew Zealand cricket teamICC World Cupcricket world cup

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 11:22 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3

Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Top five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering case

Govt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India grow

Non-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy

Next Story