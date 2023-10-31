Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming





Check ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 points table here A thrilling contest is up on the cards when New Zealand and South Africa lock horns in Match 32 of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday (November 1) at MCA Stadium in Pune. Talking about the playing 11, there is no clear news on the injury news of Kane Williamson, Mark Chapman and Lockie Ferguson, thus New Zealand are expected to go with the same Playing 11. While Kagiso Rabada is expected to walk into South Africa Playing 11 after missing the previous game. With Pune being the small ground, Gerald Coetzee might play ahead of Tabraiz Shamsi.

Cricket World Cup 2023: New Zealand vs South Africa playing 11

New Zealand Playing 11 Probable: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (capt), Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson

South Africa Playing 11 Probable: Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Gerald Coetzee, Lungi Ngidi

New Zealand vs South Africa head-to-head

Overall

Matches played: 71

New Zealand won: 25

South Africa won: 41

No result: 5

Tied- 0

*In the ICC ODI World Cup history, New Zealand have upper hand over South Africa.

Matches played: 8

New Zealand won: 6

South Africa won: 2

NZ vs SA ODIs: Squads of both team

New Zealand Squad for ODI World Cup: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman

South Africa Squad for World Cup: Quinton de Kock(w), Temba Bavuma(c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi, Reeza Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams

New Zealand vs South Africa ODI World Cup: Match time, telecast and streaming details

Which teams will clash in today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023?

New Zealand will clash with South Africa in today's match of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

When will the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup match take place?

The New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup match will take place on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

What is the venue of the NZ vs SA World Cup match?

The New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup match will be played at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

When will the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup match live toss take place as per Indian Standard Time (IST)?

New Zealand vs South Africa live toss for the World Cup match will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

What is the match timing of the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup match according to Indian Standard Time?

The World Cup match between India and South Africa will begin at 2:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup match?

Star Sports will live broadcast the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup match in India.

How to watch the live streaming of the NZ vs SA World Cup match in India for free?

Hotstar will live stream the New Zealand vs South Africa World Cup match in India for free.